“Six Meetings to Schedule One Task”: The Most Ridiculous Ways Companies are “Slowing Down” Their Own Staff

More and more corporate employees are complaining about their jobs feeling superficial these days.

How do you handle the performance of corporate bureaucracy?

One person recently aired their grievances about this with Reddit. Here’s what they said.

I hate performative management

I don’t know if this is just my company or if it’s everywhere, but the number of layers we have now is insane and it feels like the more layers there are, the less real work gets done.

Instead, it’s just emails, emails, and more emails.

Someone sends one thing, and suddenly it’s been forwarded 4 times with different people added each time.

This cycle is honestly exhausting.

“Please advise.” “Looping in.” “Let’s align.”

Like on what exactly?

Half the time it’s the same message going in circles, just with more people CC’d so it looks like something important is happening.

Surely many current working class folks can relate to this.

It feels like every manager is trying to prove they’re involved in everything, so they just keep inserting themselves into threads.

Not actually solving anything, just staying visible.

Everyone has to justify having a job.

The people actually doing the work like me are stuck digging through long email chains to figure out what’s even needed.

We get slightly different directions from different managers, and get pulled into calls that could’ve been a 2-line message, constantly interrupted so someone can “check in”.

It slows everything down.

Ah, the joys of bureaucracy.

Simple things take forever because now there are 6 opinions on something that didn’t need 6 opinions.

I’m not against having managers.

I get the need for structure.

It’s valid to admit some things have gone too far.

But this whole performative “look how involved I am” thing is exhausting.

I’m so done.

This is a complaint that grows larger by the day. Let’s see if the Reddit community could relate.

The comments section could relate all too well.



Many pointed out how widespread the issue had become.



And how long it’s been around.



Especially for middle management folks.



These corporations need to get a clue.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a manager who was left stranded when an employee turned off their phone during off hours.