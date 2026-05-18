The Recruitment Theater: How a Company’s Pointless Group Exercise Cost Them Their Best Engineering Candidates

Searching for a job can be really frustrating, and it doesn’t help when the folks in charge of hiring seem to have no clue what they’re doing.

In this story, a job seeker talked about the ludicrous interview they were forced to endure, and they didn’t hold back!

Check out what they had to say.

I had such a ridiculous interview yesterday for a job I don’t care about. “I got made redundant recently and I’ve been job hunting ever since. I work as a developer in a niche area (Robotic Process Automation). A few weeks ago, I had a pretty standard one hour interview for a consultancy role with someone, which was quite tough but doable. Last week they asked me to participate in the second stage, which I agreed to. On Monday, I had to join a 30 minute call to prepare me for the interview session, which annoyed me as it wasted more of my time.

It was awful.

They told me that the next day I had to participate in a three hour group MS teams call with four other candidates and had to be fully suited for it, as well as download some awful collaborative software to ‘brainstorm’ and present on. The first 30 minutes was introductions (including the mandatory ‘tell us a fun fact about yourself’) and then we had one hour to read a brief of a business problem, come up with a solution and then make a presentation which we had to present together to two people pretending to be from the fake client company. We were also being silently judged throughout by two people on the call. The problem in question was that a water firm was suffering from leakages across the country and as a result had terrible customer service, the authorities all over them, and of course, a loss of finances. I felt like I was in that dream you’d have as a kid where the strict teacher is making you present homework to the class which you forgot to do, except that I didn’t even know I was meant to do it.

It didn’t really go well.

This isn’t anything to do with my field or the role I’m applying for – what the hell do I know about any of those things relating to a water company? I build computer automations for business tasks, not any of this! In the end, we cobbled together something and my section was trying to relate the problem to data and customer service services we could put in place. I felt I didn’t contribute much, stumbled through the presentation bright red and felt like I was just yammering about nothing. Then they asked us a bunch of questions as ‘the clients’ regarding information we obviously didn’t have about the fake company (?).

But it wasn’t over.

Then we had to have another call with people that worked at the company already and were made to ask them questions about what it’s like to work there (!?). The whole thing was an astronomically embarrassing waste of everyone’s time and I have no idea why you’d opt for this when it doesn’t relate to or demonstrate anything I do. I came out feeling like I needed stiff drink.”

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a job-hunter who was shocked when the recruiting company told them too turn down a job because the salary was too low.

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What a waste of time!