“Staring Back”: The Story of a Sleeping Mom, a Glowing Baby Cam, and a Toddler’s Creepy 3 a.m. Standoff

Social media would be a lot less fun if baby cameras didn’t exist.

If you don’t believe me, then this viral TikTok video will surely change your mind.

A mom posted it and showed viewers what a camera captured in her household on a random night.

The video’s text overlay reads, “My toddler arriving at our bed at 1 a.m. with her emotional support items.”

It’s pretty obvious that this kiddo is gonna be a handful for years to come!

The little girl got out of bed and gathered items from her bedroom in her arms.

The items included, toys, a doll, her sippy cup…and a plant.

And then her mom said what were all thinking…

The video’s caption reads, “But why the plant, though?”

I bet nobody got much sleep this night!

Take a look at the video.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a son who is left wondering how to hold up a collapsing fence while his dad runs for the nails.

Let’s see what viewers had to say about this.

This person weighed in.

Another viewer shared their thoughts.

And this TikTok user asked a question.

This kid was on the move in the middle of the night!