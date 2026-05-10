Student Feels Torn After Being Asked to Give Up Her Dorm Room for a New Student With Autism

Helping someone else can sometimes come with a much bigger personal sacrifice than people are willing to make.

So, what would you do if another student asked for your dorm room because it would better fit their disability-related needs, but there’s no other room like it, and you love it there? Would you make the sacrifice to help them out? Or would you keep it because it’s your room, fair and square?

In the following story, one college student finds herself in this situation and is unsure what to do. Here’s her story.

WIBTA If I refused to switch dorms with a girl who was autistic? So basically, I go to an almost Montessori boarding school, where the students get to choose their own dorms and roommates. I have what most people would agree to be the best dorm. This is because the way our dorms are set up, every dorm made for two people has a bathroom in it and is bigger than the singles. The single dorms don’t have bathrooms and have to share a communal bathroom with three other single dorms.

She was lucky to get her dorm.

Apparently, around 3 years before I got to my dorm, multiple people complained that my dorm was too small for 2 people, so the school just made it a single. It was too small because it’s next to the laundry room. I chose this room because I have a family friend who told me about it. And because of the way the boarding is set up, I’m going to the same room, just a floor up, every year. So, where the problem starts is that a girl transferred to our school this year, and is autistic. The school has rooms for people who have disabilities, but I’ve never been in one of them.

The girl explained why the dorm would be ideal for her.

Before spring break, she knocked on my door and asked if we could talk. She basically asked if we could switch dorms, but not really, because I don’t qualify for a disability dorm. She said my dorm would be better adjusted for her, because it’s close to the laundry room, has a window that faces the quad, etc. I feel bad, because she said that she lives out of state, and has to spend all weekends and smaller breaks on campus. On the other hand, I live pretty close by and frequently go to my own house, basically whenever I want.

Now, she’s confused about what to do.

And because she is also new and doesn’t have many friends on campus, she’s also probably gonna spend a lot of time in the dorm. I talked to my school before break, and they said I don’t have to do it, but if I wanted to, I could be switched to an open single on campus. I really love my dorm and don’t want to switch, but I feel like I would be really rude if I don’t. AITA?

Yikes! It’s easy to see why the girl asked, but it’s kind of an unfair ask.

Let’s see what advice the readers over at Reddit might have for her.

This person wouldn’t do it.

This reader compares it to buying a house.

For this person, it’s sweet that she even considered.

Yet another person who doesn’t think she should do it.

It’s a sweet thought, but she should keep her room because there will always be someone who wants it.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a bride who was shocked to find her mother’s reception seat taken by a stranger who refused to move.