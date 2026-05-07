Assault or ‘Mistake’? The Internet is Fuming Over a Woman Who Struck a Teenager in the Grocery Aisle

Most people are taught from a young age that it’s best to keep their hands to themselves.

So, what would you do if someone mistook you for an employee because they saw you using a store ladder, but rather than believing you, they argued and slapped you in the face? Would you slap them back? Or would you let the store manager step in and handle it?

In the following story, one teen boy finds himself in this predicament, and the store manager comes to his rescue. Here’s his story.

Women slaps me so manager asks her to leave and I still got my cat food. I (15m) was sent to the store to grab some cat food for the strays across the street. There are way too many of them, and I don’t want to come back for some time. I decided to get a big bag, maybe ten pounds or so. Of course, it’s on the highest shelf, so being me and not wanting to spend more time trying to find someone to help me, I just grabbed one of those big orange stair ladders further down from the cat food. I push it over to where I need it, climb up, and take the bag down with me, struggling just a bit but nonetheless an easy task. Now I take the ladder back down to where it was, with the bag on it the whole time, and start to walk away when I hear an (excuse me), still walking, cause I don’t think she’s talking to me.

The lady was coming at him fast.

Suddenly, I hear loud footsteps running towards me. I turn around to a woman yelling in my face about how pretending not to hear her wasn’t funny, and that you should help all customers, even if you’re busy. After she’s done talking, I say I don’t work here, and turn back, walking to go pay for my cat food, when she grabs me on my shirt and yanks me towards her face, and even louder than before, she yells at me, spitting in my face while she does. Now I’m very panicked because I don’t like interacting with people, even having an older woman (40s) yelling in my face about getting me fired at a job I don’t even have. Now she’s making so much noise, a guy walks over and tells her to chill when she says I want him to apologize to me for such bad manners and such.

His friend’s dad spoke up after the slap.

But the great thing is when I finally see who came to help me. I see my friend’s dad, who came to help me, and I didn’t even know he’d been working here as long as I’ve been coming in. I feel calmer knowing I’m in good hands, but still a bit frightened. That’s when I quickly grab her hand and move it off me. I then turn around to say something, and she slaps me. That’s when my friend’s dad says to her, “That’s it! I will not tolerate any of this in my store. I’m sorry, ma ‘am, but I will have to ask you to leave now.” And trust me, when she hears him say that, she goes silent and grabs the shopping cart that she left somewhere when she first saw me and came over to me. Now she’s quit caring about whatever she wanted before and just goes to pay for her stuff.

The manager stood firm and kicked her out.

When she’s finally up there, the following happens: Friend’s Dad: “Ma’am, you have to leave. I’m sorry, but we will not be accepting any money for these. We just want you out of the store.” As that’s all happening, I just go to a self-checkout, and as I’m leaving the store, I hear what could only be described as a woman impersonating a tornado siren. Later on, the friend’s dad says to me, “Anytime you need something, please get someone, so this doesn’t happen again.”

Wow! It’s amazing that people think they can act like this.

Let’s see how the readers over at Reddit feel about what happened.

This reader is mad that the assault went unreported.

Here’s someone who doubts it happened.

For this reader, he’s not giving the right help to the cats.

Yet another reader who doubts the story.

The police should’ve been called.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.