Tenant and His Girlfriend Were Shocked After Their Landlord Entered the Apartment Late at Night Without Warning

Imagine being half asleep at night when you hear the door to your apartment open. If you discovered that your landlord had let himself in, would you feel relieved that it’s not a robber or freaked out at how easily your landlord entered your private space?

In this story, one man is in this situation. He’s really freaking out, but his landlord is acting like it’s no big deal.

Let’s read the whole story.

AIO or is it wildly inappropriate that my landlord let himself into my flat late at night to retrieve something trivial? I rent a flat and my girlified stays over a lot, although she doesn’t formally live there. She spends around 4-5 nights a week at my place, and was spending the evening there yesterday. At around 11:30pm at night I heard someone open our front door and enter while we were in bed half asleep, and my heart jumped. I though it was a robber, but no It was my landlord.

He said he forgot something.

He said sorry for the scare and explained that earlier that day he’d been in the flat (with notice) and had forgotten something. What he forgot wasn’t urgent, it was a folder with some documents he left on one of the kitchen counters. Instead of texting or calling, he decided to come back late at night and let himself in to grab it because it was “quicker.” He didn’t contact me at all beforehand and he seemed surprised that I was upset.

OP and his girlfriend are both pretty freaked out.

I told him it really freaked both of us out, especially since we were in bed. And he brushed it off and said something like, “I didn’t think it would be a big deal, I’m just picking this up and leaving” Now my girlfriend feels uncomfortable staying over again, and I can’t stop thinking about how easily he let himself into what’s supposed to be my private space, over something that genuinely didn’t matter.

He’s really freaking out.

Some people I’ve talked to say this is a serious boundary violation and possibly illegal. He has also emailed me saying that I need to prove to him that my girlified isn’t living there, as if she is I’m in breach of my lease. I’m incredibly upset over all of this and now my girlfriend is also freaking out. Am I correctly freaking out over here?

Yes, that sounds illegal. Let’s see what advice Reddit has to offer.

This person thinks he was seeing if the girlfriend was still there.

Another person thinks he only mentioned the girlfriend as a distraction.

It definitely wasn’t an emergency.

Here’s some advice.

The landlord really messed up!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who wants to stop helping his girlfriend with expenses now that her son and mother have moved in.