The Backyard Alliance: Why an Aggressive, Wild Feline Let Its Guard Down for a Total Stranger’s Silly Song

Is the child you’re about to meet in this viral video possessed by a demon?

Well, based on the voice she uses to talk to a cat, the answer might be YES.

She’s a 4-year-old named Samantha and her mom posted the video on TikTok to show folks what went down.

The video showed a gray cat sitting under some bushes.

The text overlay reads, “My 4-year-old feeding our feral cat with her best grumble voice.”

The little girl said, “Hi. You want some food? Okay, let me get the plate.”

She put food on a plate and cat started eating.

The girl asked the cat, “Is that so yummy?”

She kept talking to the cat in her grumble voice and the cat stared at her, wondering what the heck was going on.

The video’s caption reads, “She got the voice down. He has to get used to the entire family.”

Check out the video.

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And here’s what viewers had to say about this.

This person asked a good question.

Another viewer chimed in.

And this TikTokker shared their thoughts.

This kid is something else!