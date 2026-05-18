May 18, 2026 at 12:45 pm

The Backyard Alliance: Why an Aggressive, Wild Feline Let Its Guard Down for a Total Stranger’s Silly Song

by Matthew Gilligan

cat getting some food

TikTok/@samiam444

Is the child you’re about to meet in this viral video possessed by a demon?

Well, based on the voice she uses to talk to a cat, the answer might be YES.

She’s a 4-year-old named Samantha and her mom posted the video on TikTok to show folks what went down.

cat getting some food

TikTok/@samiam444

The video showed a gray cat sitting under some bushes.

The text overlay reads, “My 4-year-old feeding our feral cat with her best grumble voice.”

The little girl said, “Hi. You want some food? Okay, let me get the plate.”

She put food on a plate and cat started eating.

cat getting some food

TikTok/@samiam444

The girl asked the cat, “Is that so yummy?”

She kept talking to the cat in her grumble voice and the cat stared at her, wondering what the heck was going on.

The video’s caption reads, “She got the voice down. He has to get used to the entire family.”

cat getting some food

TikTok/@samiam444

Check out the video.

@samiam444

She got the voice down 😆 he has to get used to the entire family #cats #funnycats #misterthecat #funnycat #CapCut

♬ original sound – The Cat Nip Lady

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who found a trail cam on her property and decided to develop the pictures.

And here’s what viewers had to say about this.

This person asked a good question.

Screenshot 2026 04 04 at 10.23.01 AM The Backyard Alliance: Why an Aggressive, Wild Feline Let Its Guard Down for a Total Stranger’s Silly Song

Another viewer chimed in.

Screenshot 2026 04 04 at 10.23.11 AM The Backyard Alliance: Why an Aggressive, Wild Feline Let Its Guard Down for a Total Stranger’s Silly Song

And this TikTokker shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2026 04 04 at 10.23.24 AM The Backyard Alliance: Why an Aggressive, Wild Feline Let Its Guard Down for a Total Stranger’s Silly Song

This kid is something else!

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