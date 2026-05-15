“The Bank of Grandma Is Closed”: Why I’m Choosing My Peace Over My Daughter’s Demands

Being a grandmother shouldn’t mean signing away your summers indefinitely, especially when the request comes wrapped in a tantrum.

This professor uses her summer months for training and professional development, not free childcare for a stay-at-home daughter who has no other responsibilities.

So after being screamed at while injured and then blocked on Mother’s Day for not complying fast enough, she finally put her foot down when the summer babysitting request came in.

But that didn’t prevent the rest of the family family from siding with her entitled daughter almost immediately.

Read on to find out if she made the right call.

AITAH for refusing to watch my grandkids on my summer break? Me (53F), full time college professor. My daughter (26F), stay-at-home mom. Grandkids (8M, 5F, 1F). My daughter, let’s call her Katie, has 3 kids and lives with her boyfriend. She is a stay-at-home mom with no other responsibilities.

Being a working woman, even her summers have a way of keeping her busy.

I work as a full-time professor and have the months of June and July off. I typically use this time for training and professional development.

But lately her daughter has been bugging her about babysitting — and it’s not pretty to deal with her when she’s upset.

Katie has hinted many times through the spring semester that she can’t be home with the kids all summer and has even gone as far as asking me to keep them for a few weeks at a time. She has quite the explosive temper and whenever I don’t do as she asks she throws a fit: screaming, yelling, and name calling until I cave.

So when she declined her daughter’s latest request, she threw her typical meltdown.

The day before Mother’s Day she wanted me to watch the 1-year-old. I told her that I am injured (hurt my knee and it is difficult to walk) and her dad is super tired. She threw a fit and told me to grow up and that dad should “act like a man” and just get over himself. We eventually caved and took all the kids so they wouldn’t be around her that day.

Even this wasn’t enough to keep Katie happy.

Fast-forward to the next day when she blocked my phone number and her dad’s and didn’t even call to say Happy Mother’s Day.

But of course, soon Katie was back to her old nonsense.

That is all fine, but the next day she calls her dad all nicey-nice and asks if he can watch her kids just one day a week during the summer so she can have a break. He tried to cave but it was an ABSOLUTELY NOT! from me.

Now this mom is about done dealing with her daughter completely.

Now everyone thinks I am the AH but honestly I would rather work all summer than have to deal with her. My husband says it’s for the grandkids and not her but I can’t help but think we are rewarding her bad behavior. So, AITAH?

Sounds like letting Katie face the consequences of her actions is the right move.

Did Reddit agree?

This user seems to think Katie must have learned this from somewhere.

Maybe Katie should just hire a professional to watch her kids.

Most people would have cut contact with Katie a long time ago.

The real issue here seems to be the constant enabling.

Let’s review. This daughter: 1) screamed at her injured mother, 2) took the kids anyway, 3) blocked both parents before Mother’s Day dinner, and 4) came back days later expecting weekly summer babysitting? The audacity is genuinely impressive.

All things considered, the grandmother is exactly right to finally hold firm on her boundaries.

But one redditor brought up a good point. Clearly somewhere along the way, her daughter learned that throwing tantrums was a one-way ticket to getting what she wanted.

Well that harmful pattern ends today.

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