May 19, 2026 at 4:49 am

The Blind Cockpit: How a Small Plane Flying with Covered Windows Terrified Onlookers for a Brilliant Reason

by Matthew Gilligan

pilots flying a plane

TikTok/@angel_3o5

Well, this is unusual…

But if you’ve never been in a cockpit while a plane is in the air, which is most of us, then this viral video might alarm you.

It comes to us from a TikTokker named Angel and it got a lot of folks talking.

pilots flying a plane

TikTok/@angel_3o5

The video shows a small plane and Angel had a clear view into the cockpit.

Two pilots flew the plane…and Angel noticed one specific detail.

The text overlay reads, “The sun blocker is covering the pilots’ whole view…”

pilots flying a plane

TikTok/@angel_3o5

Another text overlay reads, “So how do they actually see?”

That’s a good question…

pilots flying a plane

TikTok/@angel_3o5

Take a look at the video.

@angel_3o5

♬ original sound – Angel

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a young woman who didn’t expect closing her door to study to lead to a sibling blowout.

Now check out what viewers had to say.

This person weighed in.

Screenshot 2026 04 18 at 9.46.01 AM The Blind Cockpit: How a Small Plane Flying with Covered Windows Terrified Onlookers for a Brilliant Reason

Another TikTokker dropped some knowledge.

Screenshot 2026 04 18 at 9.46.19 AM The Blind Cockpit: How a Small Plane Flying with Covered Windows Terrified Onlookers for a Brilliant Reason

And this individual spoke up.

Screenshot 2026 04 18 at 9.46.46 AM The Blind Cockpit: How a Small Plane Flying with Covered Windows Terrified Onlookers for a Brilliant Reason

This would scare the hell out of most people!

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Author

Matthew Gilligan

Categories: Life & Drama
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