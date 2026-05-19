The Blind Cockpit: How a Small Plane Flying with Covered Windows Terrified Onlookers for a Brilliant Reason

Well, this is unusual…

But if you’ve never been in a cockpit while a plane is in the air, which is most of us, then this viral video might alarm you.

It comes to us from a TikTokker named Angel and it got a lot of folks talking.

The video shows a small plane and Angel had a clear view into the cockpit.

Two pilots flew the plane…and Angel noticed one specific detail.

The text overlay reads, “The sun blocker is covering the pilots’ whole view…”

Another text overlay reads, “So how do they actually see?”

That’s a good question…

Take a look at the video.

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Now check out what viewers had to say.

This person weighed in.

Another TikTokker dropped some knowledge.

And this individual spoke up.

This would scare the hell out of most people!