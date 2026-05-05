The “Boyfriend” Tic: Why One Woman’s Refusal to Accept Her Friend’s ‘Uncontrollable’ Flirting is Dividing the Internet

When you are dating someone, it could be upsetting if someone else called them their boyfriend.

What would you do if your friend was doing this, and when you asked her to stop, she said it was just a verbal tic and she couldn’t control it?

That is what the girl in this story is dealing with, and she got tired of it and yelled at her, but then her boyfriend said she was out of line.

AITA for asking my friend to stop calling my boyfriend “boyfriend” ? I (25F) have a boyfriend (27M) of 2 year let’s call him “Derek”.

That is kind of weird.

We have a female mutual friend (27F), which we’ll call “Lila”. Now Lila keeps calling Derek “boyfriend”, like “Hey boyfriend” or “What you’re doing boyfriend”, which of course makes me very uncomfortable. I confronted her about it obviously, but she just told me it’s a verbal tic she got a while ago and she calls everyone “boyfriend”, which credit to her I did hear her call her other friends, work colleagues and even the bartender “boyfriends” ( heck, she even calls me “girlfriend” quite often ).

She is willing to make an effort.

But that doesn’t mean I’m comfortable with her calling my Derek her “boyfriend”, so I’ve told her to tone it down around my bf, which she promised she’ll try to do. But just this evening I heard her call Derek boyfriend and worst of all, she didn’t even apologize to me till I called her out on it.

Her feelings aside, I assume she does need professional help if she has a tic like this.

I honestly got so fed up with her that I just told that if she really can’t control calling other people boyfriends/girlfriends, she should just go seek professional help, which she didn’t really take lightly. Me and Lila pretty much broke into a fight over this issue and till Derek and our other friends intervened.

Can she really not control it, or is she not trying?

At home, Derek scolded me about what I said about Lila and told me that I should stop being so jealous and possessive of him over every little thing, but I don’t think I’m possessive just because I don’t want another woman to call him boyfriend! Especially when I already warned Lila about it beforehand and she chose to completely ignore. Especially when this weird verbal tic of hers is something I’ve never heard of before, which really makes me wonder if it truly exists or if she just made it in order to get attention. AITA ?

This is a very weird situation. If she really can’t control it, she should be getting help professionally. If she can, then she is out of line.

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say about this story.

This person thinks she is being possessive.

Is she just insecure.

This person thinks she has Tourette’s.

She does it to everyone.

This is a whole different issue.

She is being overly sensitive, even if it does get annoying.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who wants to return a gift from family after they ignored her request for cash.