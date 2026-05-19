The Break in the Bullpen: Why One High-Performing Employee Is Ready to Walk Away From an Entire Career Path

Some people possess extroverted personalities outside of work that translate seamlessly into the job. Other folks? Not so much. Often times, interacting with your coworkers can easily become the most stressful aspect of work, and there’s certainly no extra pay bump to make that worth it.

What is your approach to handling difficult or, at times, overbearing coworkers? One person recently took to Reddit to vent their frustrations about their current situation. Here’s what they said.

Coworkers who ambush before you can sit down or log in

Anyone else have coworkers who will ambush you, or other coworkers, with questions before you can sit down or log into your computer?

Happened to me yesterday, came back from lunch, hadn’t even put my bag down before one pops up and starts asking questions.

They may be good at their job, but they sure can’t read a room.

Same guy also interrupted another coworkers lunch break to talk about something work related.

The dude had his monitors off, back turned, earbuds in, very clearly eating…and this dude just pops up and bangs on his chair to get his attention.

Talk about obnoxious.

There’s other coworkers who will just try to stop you, or others, as you’re walking past to go to lunch or the bathroom.

I had one last week that literally followed another coworker, as they were leaving for the day, asking this person questions AFTER they had clocked out and were heading to the door to leave.

Like…really?

Dealing with with difficult coworkers often takes up more mental energy than the actual work tasks themselves.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who refused to keep giving his coworker rides to work because he left a mess in his car.

Let’s see what the Reddit community had to say about this one.

The comments section could relate all too well.



One person provided their go-to excuse.



Another shared their own epiphany on the issue.



Some took the chance to air their personal grievances.



And some Supervisors themselves even chimed in.



Peace is a benefit that’s not worked into every person’s job deal.