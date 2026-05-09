The Computer Doesn’t Lie: Why a Hotel Guest Was Left Speechless After Challenging Staff Over a Wrong-Night Booking

Some people just can’t take any responsibility for their actions...

Even when they’re wrong!

A hotel worker wrote the story below and talked about a customer who didn’t think the rules applied to him…or his fancy car.

Let’s take a look!

The nerve. “Had a situation today that genuinely made me question how some people think. Two guests came in — I recognized them from the night before, so I assumed they’d booked another room to extend their stay. Fair enough. My colleague tries to check them in… nothing on the system for today. We ask for a reference number (luckily they actually had one this time), pull up the booking… and there it is:

Oh…

Booked for tomorrow, not today. So we explain it, and straight away it’s: “Can you just change the dates?” Here’s the thing — we always recommend guests make changes themselves online. It’s quicker, they see the price instantly, and there are no surprises. Our system isn’t great at showing final pricing when we manually change things, so it’s genuinely better for them. But in this case? Didn’t matter anyway. They booked a non-refundable, non-amendable rate.

Sorry, those are the rules…

So we explain: there’s nothing we can do on our side — you’ll need to make a new booking for tonight. And then comes the best part. We overhear the guy talking about cancelling his hotel membership or whatever, and the person with him goes, sarcastically: “Yeah, you should cancel that.” Like… what? You booked the wrong date. That’s it. No system error, no staff mistake, nothing on the hotel side. Just the wrong date.

Some people…

But somehow it still turns into blaming the hotel. This is what gets me — mistakes happen, fair enough. But the lack of accountability is unreal. Instead of just saying “yeah, that’s on me,” it immediately turns into frustration at staff who are literally just explaining the situation. We’ll always try to help where we can — but we can’t override the terms you agreed to when booking. At some point, people just need to take responsibility for their own bookings.”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person weighed in.

This individual shared their thoughts.

And this Reddit user spoke up.

Customer service…there’s never a dull moment!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a cashier who was on break when she was physically dragged back to the register by a customer.