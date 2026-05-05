The “Invisible” Partner: Why One Woman’s Desperate Plea to Her Gamer Boyfriend is Resonating With Wives Everywhere

Video games have a tendency to takes over peoples’ lives…and I’m not only talking about the young folks out there!

A woman wrote the following story and talked about why she’s at the end of her rope because of her boyfriend’s video game obsession.

Read on and see what you think.

AITA for telling my boyfriend he spends too much time on his video games? “My boyfriend plays on his PC he plays Fortnite and some other game I don’t know the name of it, but I feel like for the past 6 months it’s completely taken over his life.

This guy is obsessed…

He gets home from work and the first thing he does is takes a shower and gets on his games until time for bed. Weekends as soon as he wakes up he goes straight to the games and is on it near all day. A couple weekends ago he started on it at 9 in the morning and didn’t get off until 4 in the evening and I told him it was time for dinner and he finally got off of it to eat, and he was going to get back on it after dinner but I asked him if we could do something together instead since we don’t see each other much though the week. He asked me to play Fortnite with him and usually I do but I just wasn’t in the mood to do that and asked if we could do something else he agreed but I could tell he wasn’t really into what doing and we got in a little argument and he went back to his game room and started playing again.

And they have kids, too!

After our argument that night he came to bed I explained to him how I was feeling and said I understand he likes playing and that’s his time to unwind and I don’t care that he plays I just want him to make time for me and the kids too. He at first got defensive but then told me he’s sorry and he’ll stop spending so much time on it. For the past two weeks he’s been really good about only spending a little bit of time on it and has been spending more time with me and the kids. Well fast forward to last night one of our female friends messaged him and asked if he was getting on the game he messaged back and said “if I’m allowed. Haven’t played much lately.” Then she said what do you mean if you’re allowed and he said “The boss gets angry sometimes. I’ll see if she’ll play for once.”

She was annoyed by this.

After seeing this it really upset me because I explained to him how I’m feeling and now I feel like he’s making it out like I’m a controlling psycho. I don’t care that he plays at all I just want to spend time with him because I miss him. He gets home from work two hours before I get home so he has those two hours to play before I get home and could spend time with me after. Or weekends he could spend the mornings playing and the evenings with me just something to spend more time together. But now after seeing those messages it make’s me feel like I’m being controlling. AITA for telling him he’s playing too much?”

Here’s what folks had to say on Reddit.

This person said she’s NTA.

Another individual weighed in.

This Reddit user spoke up.

Another person shared their thoughts.

And this reader spoke up.

Her boyfriend needs to get his priorities straight!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who called her husband’s boss to get him fired as a last-ditch effort to save their family.