The Jamaica Standoff: When a Budget-Saving Room Swap Exposed a Deep Family Divide

Group trips can quickly become complicated when not everyone agrees to the plan.

The following story involves a man who was invited on a 4-day birthday trip to Jamaica with his wife.

He later learned he would have to share a hotel room with his wife’s gay cousin to reduce costs, but he became uncomfortable with the setup.

When he expressed his disappointment, tensions began rising.

Would you agree to this setup? Read the full story below for all the details.

AITAH Girl’s trip turned into trip for everyone My wife (29) and her cousin (29) invited my wife to a 30th birthday trip to Jamaica for 4 days. We will call her Birthday Girl. It was supposed to be an all-women trip to Jamaica for Birthday Girl’s birthday. My wife typically likes to avoid these things if she cannot include her gay male cousin (28). He is my wife’s best friend.

This man has been invited to the birthday party in Jamaica.

Birthday Girl has a long-term boyfriend who my wife does not like. My wife said she would go on the trip if I (33) could also be invited. So the trip that was originally all girls turned into more of a trip for partners. And basically anyone who wants to celebrate Birthday Girl’s birthday in Jamaica.

He learned that he and his wife would have to share the room with her gay cousin.

I am okay with that, but then I got the package pricing. The package was for 3 people in a room. I unknowingly asked my wife who Birthday Girl’s third guest was. Her response was that it is for me, my wife, and my wife’s gay cousin.

He told her he doesn’t want to share the room with anyone but her.

I told my wife I do not want to share a room with anyone but her. She said he probably would not want to spend 3K by himself for one room. I told her I do not really care. I still would not want to share a room. AITAH for feeling that way and telling her that? I would rather not go if sharing a room is a thing.

It could feel awkward to have a third person in a couple’s room. But then again, $3k for one person can be too expensive.

Hmmm… how would you deal with this situation? Let’s find out what others have to say.

This person calls out the wife.

Here’s a similar thought from this one.

Uh oh! Short and straightforward.

Sounds unhealthy and codependent, says this user.

Finally, this user makes a valid point.

Vacations are meant for relaxation, not negotiation.

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