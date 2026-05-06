“The Jealousy Trap”: Why Protecting a Sibling’s Feelings Might Be Creating a Lifelong Bully

There’s a specific kind of bitterness that builds when one sibling thrives and the other refuses to look in the mirror.

When a father got tired of his oldest daughter tearing down her younger sibling over every win, he finally said the part everyone was thinking.

The tough love didn’t go over so well with his wife, though.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA: I told my daughter she needs to get over her jealousy and it is her own fault her life is the way it is. This has been an ongoing issue and I need some outside opinions with my oldest daughter. My oldest daughter is working as a waitress ever since she dropped out of college. She wasn’t going to classes and her GPA plummeted. The university kicked her out. Due to this she doesn’t have much money to do anything.

Her sibling, by comparison, has taken a much different path.

My other daughter is graduating and just got a job offer to a good company. I will call the oldest Madison and the younger, Becky. Fake names. Becky is going to make good money starting her job and doesn’t have any loans (she got a full ride to her college). Madison is in debt and struggling and this is where the help issues stem from.

Madison can’t help but compare herself to her sibling.

She believes she should be doing better than Becky since she is older. I have tried over and over to help her but she has turned bitter about anything that Becky achieves.

So Becky’s latest accomplishment set Madison off.

Becky told us she planned on going to Iceland in the fall. It was a quick conversation but in the car ride home Madison went off. She was ticked that she gets to do all this cool stuff and that it wasn’t fair. She started to insult Becky and that is when I had enough.

So finally the father gave his daughter a brutal reality check.

I told her she needs to get over jealousy and the reason her life is the way it is is her own fault. We got into an argument and she is ticked. My wife thinks I went too far but I think she needs to hear it.

His daughter needs to cut out this behavior one way or another.

What did Reddit have to say?

If Madison really wants to grow, she needs to start taking more accountability.

If she continues this attitude, she’s in for a lifetime of bitterness and resentment.

Life often gets difficult, but you still have to own your own shortcomings.

He’s not in the wrong, but his wife is.

Tough love isn’t always easy, but sometimes it’s necessary.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who isn’t sure she wants a sibling relationship with a newly-discovered sister.