“The Offer Is Gone”: Couple Pulls the Plug on Sister-in-Law’s European Trip After Her Costly Demands

Frustration can grow quickly when people change their minds at the last minute.

So, what would you do if you made a generous offer early on, but the other person waited until the last minute, when everything became far more expensive? Would you still honor the offer? Or would you feel justified rescinding?

In the following story, one couple thought they were giving a thoughtful gift, but the timing made it a bigger decision. Here’s what happened.

AITA for rescinding our gift for SIL’s wedding? My spouse and I had been planning and booking our Europe trip for April 2026. We finalized all our tickets and reservations in November 2025. Around the same time in Nov, my SIL announced they would be getting married in October 2026. My spouse and I immediately offered, as an early wedding gift, to pay for them to travel with us on our European vacation, including flights, hotels, and activities.

Now that the date is closer, prices have gone up.

SIL refused because it would be “weird,” and they preferred to save their PTO for another destination they have yet to plan. Fair enough. This Thursday, literally the last full week of March, the SIL called and said they changed their minds and wanted to redeem our offer and tag along. Our trip is literally in less than two weeks. I looked up the last-minute flight tickets and hotels, and everything is massively expensive now. We literally would have to spend almost $4K more than if we had booked for them in November 2025.

Some family members think she should still do it anyway.

I told my spouse I no longer wanted to pay for that. We’re doing well for ourselves, but that is a ridiculous money difference. I volunteered to be the bad guy and told them we could no longer offer that gift. Inevitably, drama ensued, and the entire vibe is very awkward at the moment. Some family members sympathize with me, while others said along the line, “Well, it’s just the thing with weddings, everything is expensive, and you offered.” AITA?

Eek! That’s a tough situation.

Let’s see what advice the readers over at Reddit have to give.

Here’s what this person would’ve said.

According to this comment, those trips are always expensive.

This reader is legally speaking.

For this person, five months ago was a long time.

The SIL should’ve known better than to expect this to still happen.

If you liked this post, check out this story about a brother who refused to continue bailing out his siblings with free places to stay.