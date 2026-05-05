The Resignation Standoff: Why This Worker Can’t Get Anyone to Approve Their Exit

Every country has its own working culture and, by the looks of this story, wherever this person lives sounds pretty rough.

They explained why they haven’t been able to leave their job…even though they officially resigned.

Let’s take a look at what happened!

Resignation not being accepted. What should I do? “My team got downsized in early January stating that workload has been minimal for everyone.

This sounds rough…

Ever since then, there’s 12+ hours of work each day for poor pay, and the work culture is very poor as well. Manager takes standup calls to an hour long sessions, micro-management in the form of updating daily activity trackers, and a lot of other stuff that made me want to quit. Funny thing is, in my company, the employee cannot initiate it in the system. My manager has to do it. I wrote a resignation mail on March 23 stating unbearable workloads.

This is ridiculous…

One HR wrote a response with all corporate jargon but also mentioned it was neither acknowledgement not acceptance. My manager did not initiate the process even after I’ve asked him multiple times after that. After directly getting in touch with 2 other HRs (one of whom was unresponsive throughout), my manager sent a long email gaslighting on how my workload wasn’t that much. I replied with tons of proof to shut him down. This happened April 6. After pushing further, I finally got an acknowledgement yesterday. The problem is, it’s still not accepted. My resignation hasn’t been initiated yet. Meanwhile my workload has increased even more. I don’t know how much longer I can put up with this. Is there any way to tackle this situation without it getting escalated and branding a black mark in my name?”

Check out what folks had to say about this on Reddit.

This person chimed in.

Another viewer spoke up.

This Reddit user shared their thoughts.

Another individual weighed in.

And this person shared their thoughts.

This worker is stuck between a rock and a hard place.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a guy who is thinking of telling his coworkers he’s quit, since his manager won’t do it.