The Sovereign of the Stockroom: Why One Woman’s Quest for Extra Income Collided with an Evil Supervisor’s Power Trip

Fewer things are harder than working on a team where different workers treat the same tasks with varying levels of priority. Some retail employees act like their jobs are life or death in order to feel a sense of purpose- however, most others can see right through their thin facade.

How would you handle a low level Supervisor who tried to control when you could and couldn’t take bathroom breaks? One woman recently shared an insane example of this with Reddit. Here’s what she said.

Supervisor talked to me about restroom breaks

I just took a low level retail position, something part time to cover fun expenses for the kids and I.

I had a 5 hour shift the other day and was at the register for all of it except for two restroom breaks.

That seems like a more than reasonable balance.

A lower level supervisor told me that two restroom breaks in 5 hours is a lot of time to be away from my work area.

She told me to be sure to use the restroom before clocking in.

Uh, is she not familiar with how bodies work?

Then she put up a sign by the time clock telling people to use the restroom before their shift.

Now I have IBS and I go a lot because I’m a woman who had three children and it’s just how it goes.

Most sane human beings would comprehend this.

But neither of these conditions was even an issue that day.

I feel like I used the restroom a very typical amount for any person.

So how do I go about dealing with this supervisor?

Yikes, this Supervisor is a walking HR nightmare waiting to happen.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who reported her manager to HR after being forced to work 24-hours straight.

Let’s see if the good folks of Reddit could offer any words of wisdom on this.

Unfortunately, many other workers could relate all too well.



But most jumped to the most straightforward advice.



One person encouraged escalating the situation.



Another reminded them of how low the stakes are.



And someone else built a psychological profile on the Supervisor.



You don’t get paid to put your bodily functions on hold.