The Survey Showdown: How a Threat Over a Car Tire Cost a Bully 20 Feet of His Own Backyard

When a new neighbor moves next door, you always have to worry about whether they will be your new best friends or if a feud will start. Fortunately, most of the time it lands somewhere in between these two extremes.

The Arizona homeowner in this story had been living peacefully on his property for years when a new neighbor from California moved in next door. Almost immediately, they started making complaints about how he kept the property, and even demanded that he move a car that he had parked there.

The new neighbor claimed that the tip of the car was just over the property line. Since the new neighbors were being jerks, this homeowner decided to have a survey done to see if the car was really over the line. It turns out, the property line was about 20′ further into the neighbor’s yard.

This is a great lesson to learn. Don’t start fights with your neighbors; you never know how it will turn out.

You wanna try to take 9″ of our property? We will take 20′ of yours We have lived in our house for about 8 years in a rural neighborhood in Arizona.

New neighbors can cause a lot of problems.

About a year ago this dude from California bought the lot next to us and threw a fit about the stuff we had on the property line. We had put a single fence pole vaguely where the property line was (we hadn’t had any sort of land survey done, it was supposed to just be a temporary marker that became a perminant marker)

Oh, so the car was well within their property line. Good to know.

Dude was absolutely livid that we had vehicles parked “on his property” (they very tip of one of our cars was touching the established boundary) He threatened to have our vehicle towed. So we simply had an actual land survey done and it turned out the property line was a good 20′ into his property.

If he had just been a good neighbor, they never would have checked the property line.

Homeboy should have just let sleeping dogs lie and not been an jerk about a few inches.

This is a great lesson for any homeowner out there. Don’t make a big deal out of nothing, especially if you don’t have all the facts on your side. If he had just gone to his neighbors and asked them nicely to move the vehicle, they likely would have done it without hesitation. Oh well, now he has to live with the consequences of his actions.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an apartment tenant who is being called petty for blocking her parking space with trash cans.

Read on to see what the people in the comments have to say about this very funny story.

This commenter had a similar story. People never learn these lessons.

Now this is how neighbors should act toward each other.

How can people boldly make such costly mistakes.

This would be a very expensive mistake to make.

Apparently this is a pretty common issue with older homes.

I bet the new neighbor regrets being such a jerk now. If he had just approached this guy with kindness from the beginning, they would have undoubtedly been able to work things out. Now he is left with 20 fewer feet of property.

Honestly, I’m surprised that they didn’t have a survey done when he bought the property. That is a pretty standard activity and is important for avoiding just this type of situation.