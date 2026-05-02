The “Two-Yes” Rule: Why a Helpful Act for a Recovering Mom Just Caused a Major Relationship Blowout

Family responsibilities can sometimes be a huge decision to make if you have a partner.

The following story involves a person who agreed to take care of their mom’s cat while she recovered from surgery.

However, their partner wasn’t happy about it because it might affect their time together.

Did they make the right decision? Read the full story below…

AITA For Taking Care Of My Mom’s Cat? My mom is going into cancer surgery in a few days. It is a pretty serious surgery. There is going to be a minimum of two weeks that she will be recovering in the hospital. I told her that I will take care of her cat while she is recovering.

This person informed their partner about their plans for cat-sitting.

She does not live in the same city as me. There is no one else that can do it that she knows. I told my partner that this was what was going to happen. They were not happy about it.

Their partner got upset, saying they should have asked them first

They were upset that I did not talk to them first about cat sitting. And that they will not be able to stay over for too long at my place. They cannot bring their cat with them because of the second cat.

Now, they feel bad and don’t know what to do.

I am also moving into a new place a week after the surgery. I do not know what to do. I feel like such crap. I know my partner is going to be so mad when I tell them that I need to take care of my mom’s cat. Am I the jerk?

Let’s find out what others have to say about this.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Here’s another honest opinion.

Short and straightforward.

People are saying the same thing.

Finally, here’s a valid point.

Apparently, cat-sitting is a huge decision and responsibility to some people.

If you liked this story, check out this post about what happened when some neighbors borrowed another’s patio furniture without asking.