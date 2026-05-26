The Ultimate Retail Backfire: Exploited Grocery Worker Triggers a Massive Corporate Audit to Teach Toxic Peers a Lesson

Toxic workplaces can push people to get creative.

In this story, a man worked night shifts at a supermarket where he was forced to do unpaid extra hours.

He was also ignored by his coworkers and given the worst tasks.

So, due to his frustrations, he came up with an “evil” plan before leaving the job for good.

Check out the full details below.

Won’t speak to me? Enjoy the silence I once worked nights at a toxic place. It was a UK supermarket food store. I was told I had to come in at least a half hour earlier than my clocking-in time. I also had to stay back a half hour after clocking off. This was all unpaid.

This man didn’t like his workplace or colleagues.

No one liked me. There was no social interaction from anyone. They had formed their own little cliques. I was always given the worst tasks. I was looked down upon because I questioned their extra working policy. Everyone was miserable. So why should I not be?

He thought of an evil plan to get back at them.

Anyway, after store closing and during cleaning and restocking, someone decided to bring a Bluetooth speaker. They were allowed to play music to lift spirits and help the tedium pass. My next employment was starting the next week. I planned on walking out without letting them know of my intentions. The music did seem to lift spirits a bit. Then, I put my evil plan in place.

His friend called the store manager and complained about the music in the store.

I got a friend to call the store manager at about 1 a.m. He complained that he lived in one of the houses opposite. He said the music he could hear was keeping him awake and that he could not sleep. He even described the songs he heard. These were songs that I had told him about.

The music was turned down.

The manager came down and relayed the complaint. He told the staff that the music had to be turned down. It was turned down. The music was now at a level that was barely audible.

His friend complained again, so the manager completely banned the music.

My friend called again. He complained about the booming bass. He said he still could not sleep and he could still hear the artist name that I texted to him. He threatened head office and the police. The manager came out again. He banned the radio. My last couple of shifts were now in silence. Misery was restored.

Wow! That was genius! Honestly, this sounds like a toxic work environment from the start.

Good thing he was able to come up with a revenge idea that taught them a lesson on bullying.

Taking the music away probably didn’t fix the problem, but at least it gave them a bit of inconvenience.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who was facing serious accusations before retirement, but luckily had security footage that proved his innocence.

Let’s see how others reacted to this story.

Here’s some useful advice from this user.

Report the company for wage theft, says this one.

Short and simple.

This person has a question.

Finally, this user loves the petty revenge.

If the job won’t give you peace, just take their music with you.