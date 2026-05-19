May 19, 2026 at 12:45 pm

These Rescued Ducklings Became Best Friends With the Family Dog

by Matthew Gilligan

dog with two ducklings

TikTok/@bambitheweenie

Don’t you just love it when different kinds of animals become best friends?

Of course, you do!

In this viral video, a dog named Bambi’s owner showed folks how the pooch has formed an unlikely relationships with two ducklings.

dog with two ducklings

TikTok/@bambitheweenie

The video’s text overlay reads, “We saved ducklings and they bonded to our mini Dachshund.”

Bambi watched the ducks in a plastic cage.

dog with two ducklings

TikTok/@bambitheweenie

Once outside, the ducks followed Bambi as she walked around a yard.

It looks like Bambi has some new best friends!

The caption reads, “Serendipitous mommy.”

dog with two ducklings

TikTok/@bambitheweenie

Check out the video.

@bambitheweenie

Serendipitous mommy #fyp #minidachshund #vlog #ditl #cute

♬ original sound – 𝓔𝓼𝓶𝓪𝔂𝓼-𝓻𝓪𝓷𝓭𝓸𝓶💕

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a dog-owner who is sick and tired of his neighbor following the letter of the (leash) law.

Now let’s see what folks had to say about this on TikTok.

This person nailed it.

Screenshot 2026 04 18 at 9.52.19 AM These Rescued Ducklings Became Best Friends With the Family Dog

Another viewer weighed in.

Screenshot 2026 04 18 at 9.52.48 AM These Rescued Ducklings Became Best Friends With the Family Dog

And this TikTokker shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2026 04 18 at 9.52.58 AM These Rescued Ducklings Became Best Friends With the Family Dog

This is so incredibly sweet!

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Author

Matthew Gilligan

Categories: Life & Drama
Tags: · , , , , , , , , ,

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