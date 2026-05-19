These Rescued Ducklings Became Best Friends With the Family Dog

Don’t you just love it when different kinds of animals become best friends?

Of course, you do!

In this viral video, a dog named Bambi’s owner showed folks how the pooch has formed an unlikely relationships with two ducklings.

The video’s text overlay reads, “We saved ducklings and they bonded to our mini Dachshund.”

Bambi watched the ducks in a plastic cage.

Once outside, the ducks followed Bambi as she walked around a yard.

It looks like Bambi has some new best friends!

The caption reads, “Serendipitous mommy.”

Check out the video.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a dog-owner who is sick and tired of his neighbor following the letter of the (leash) law.

Now let’s see what folks had to say about this on TikTok.

This person nailed it.

Another viewer weighed in.

And this TikTokker shared their thoughts.

This is so incredibly sweet!