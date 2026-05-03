This Couple Decided To Have A Halloween Wedding, But Then Got Mad When Their Guests Had Other Plans

One of the hardest parts about adulting can be multiple milestone events happening on the same day.

What would you do if your friends insisted on having a holiday wedding? One woman recently stressed about this on Reddit. Here’s what she said.

WIBTA for not attending a wedding that takes place on Halloween?

My (35/M) partner (35/F) and our child (3/M) were invited to wedding that takes place on Halloween.

The wedding is fancy dress/standard wedding attire and I asked if there would be candy for the little ones (no), which I entirely understand — their wedding, their choice.

Different strokes for different folks.

My son is at an age where he gets Halloween, and I was excited to take him trick-or-treating because I look forward to making memories with him, and I don’t want to lose out on them.

I don’t think bringing him to a fancy wedding on Halloween would be fun or fair to any of us.

That’s probably a correct assumption.

He’s not going to want to sit through the ceremony, and we’re going to have to leave the reception early so that he can sleep.

I explained to my friends that I wasn’t sure if we could make it, and their response was that it’s a once-in-a-lifetime event, and that he could ‘miss one Halloween’ because he ‘wouldn’t remember it.’

Again, I get that he might not remember it, but I would.

Sounds like this couple definitely doesn’t have kids.

I’m conflicted.

On the one hand yes I want to support my friends.

On the other hand I feel like I’d be doing wrong by my son if we go, WIBTA if we didn’t attend?

This is conundrum of milestone events as adults. Let’s see how the Reddit community weighed in on this one.

The comments section was mostly in favor of the original poster.



And felt the holiday date was a dealbreaker.



Though some approached the topic with nuance.



One person provided some valid perspective.



But ultimately, most agreed “it is what it is”.



The spookiest thing about this wedding is all the prior commitments.

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