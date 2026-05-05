‘This is my little boy’s reaction every time he sees me.’ – A Hamster Got Really Excited His Owner Came Home

We see all kinds of dog and cat videos all the time on TikTok, but today, we’re gonna do something different!

A TikTokker showed viewers how excited their pet hamster Milkshake gets when they come home after being gone for a while.

The video’s text overlay reads, “When people say hamsters are pointless yet this is my little boy’s reaction every time he sees me.”

Milkshake jumped into his owner’s palm and it was clear that this little fella was stoked that his owner was home!

The TikTokker opened the front door of the cage and Milkshake then climbed out into his owner’s hand.

She then placed him away from her and Milkshake came running right back!

The woman showed how the hamster reacted when he was gone for a week and she wrote, “He didn’t want to let go.”

She added, “And it is almost impossible for me to put him back home.”

In the video’s caption, she wrote, “My poor boy was battling his infection and had lost 60 mg. He looks so skinny but is better than ever now.”

Check out the video.

Now let’s take a look at how viewers reacted.

This person spoke up.

This individual weighed in.

Another TikTok user shared a photo.

This is so freakin’ adorable!

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