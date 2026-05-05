May 5, 2026 at 4:47 am

‘This is my little boy’s reaction every time he sees me.’ – A Hamster Got Really Excited His Owner Came Home

by Matthew Gilligan

person holding a hamster

TikTok/@milkshake.ham

We see all kinds of dog and cat videos all the time on TikTok, but today, we’re gonna do something different!

A TikTokker showed viewers how excited their pet hamster Milkshake gets when they come home after being gone for a while.

hamster in a cage

TikTok/@milkshake.ham

The video’s text overlay reads, “When people say hamsters are pointless yet this is my little boy’s reaction every time he sees me.”

Milkshake jumped into his owner’s palm and it was clear that this little fella was stoked that his owner was home!

The TikTokker  opened the front door of the cage and Milkshake then climbed out into his owner’s hand.

hamster in a cage

TikTok/@milkshake.ham

She then placed him away from her and Milkshake came running right back!

The woman showed how the hamster reacted when he was gone for a week and she wrote, “He didn’t want to let go.”

She added, “And it is almost impossible for me to put him back home.”

In the video’s caption, she wrote, “My poor boy was battling his infection and had lost 60 mg. He looks so skinny but is better than ever now.”

person holding a hamster

TikTok/@milkshake.ham

Check out the video.

@milkshake.ham

My poor boy was battling his infection and had lost 60mg. He looks so skinny but is better than ever now 🥹❤️ #hamster #petsoftiktok #fyp #foryou #viral

♬ The Winner Is… – DeVotchKa Version – DeVotchKa

Now let’s take a look at how viewers reacted.

This person spoke up.

Screenshot 2026 02 13 at 10.40.54 AM This is my little boy’s reaction every time he sees me. A Hamster Got Really Excited His Owner Came Home

This individual weighed in.

Screenshot 2026 02 13 at 10.41.08 AM This is my little boy’s reaction every time he sees me. A Hamster Got Really Excited His Owner Came Home

Another TikTok user shared a photo.

Screenshot 2026 02 13 at 10.41.27 AM This is my little boy’s reaction every time he sees me. A Hamster Got Really Excited His Owner Came Home

This is so freakin’ adorable!

If you liked that story, check out this video about a mom who reveals the inappropriate healthcare questionnaire her 13-year-old daughter got at school.

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