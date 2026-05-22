A Hiking Trip in Iceland Took a Dark Turn When One Tourist Was Left Behind on the Trail

Some travel companions make the trip better, but others sprint down an icy trail in the dark and leave you behind to find your own way.

This tourist was upfront from the start about his physical limitations — bad balance, poor hiking shoes, night blindness, but still agreed to the hike anyway so his friend could enjoy it.

But instead of gratitude or any kind of goodwill, what he got in return was a friend who kept running ahead, went off-trail without a word of warning, and then waited at the car in silence before revealing he was annoyed about the pace.

The drive back was quiet. Very quiet.

Read on to find out how it all unfolded.

AITA for being upset my friend left me behind on a night hike A few days ago I drove my friend from Reykjavík, Iceland to Diamond Beach (3 hours that day with another 2 hours back to our room). We decided to do a night hike nearby.

The thing is, this traveler really didn’t even want to do this hike in the first place.

I initially objected because it was dark (kind of), icy, and snowy, but he really wanted to go so I agreed not to be a buzzkill. During the hike he went off-trail twice without telling me, he kept pushing ahead despite me struggling to keep up, and yelled for me to follow.

I have bad balance, not great hiking shoes, and a little bit of night blindness — all things he knew and that I reminded him about multiple times through the years. Hence me struggling to keep up.

Still, his friend didn’t seem to care at all about honoring his boundaries.

When I finally reached the peak, he immediately wanted to turn around. I told him “we” will go down slowly for my safety.

Yet again, the friend didn’t care and left him behind.

But on the way down he started running far ahead, leaving me behind on the dark, windy, icy trail. I got lost for a bit on one of the off-trail parts he had taken. Eventually I spotted him waiting at the bottom. He didn’t say anything when I reached the car.

The friend seemed to think he was somehow holding him back.

Later I found out he was mad at me for “going too slow.” Like I said I did tell him the issues before the hike and he did know them beforehand. But I’m an adult, AITA for being upset and ignoring him on the drive back?

What a “friend” this guy is.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who was stunned when her friends finally admitted the reason for their falling out.

Redditors chime in with their thoughts.

Hiking is one of those activities that requires a certain amount of trust in the person you’re with.

Perhaps this entire trip was an elaborate scheme to get him out of the picture?

This tourist probably should have never agreed to do this in the first place.

Night time and hiking time do not go together.

Getting left behind on a dark icy trail by someone who knew about your night blindness and bad balance before you even laced up your boots is a specific kind of betrayal.

The friend wanted the hike, pushed for the hike, and then treated his companion like dead weight the entire way down. Being annoyed about the pace after all of that says everything about whose priorities were running the night.

Friends don’t leave friends alone in the cold Icelandic wilderness — and that’s just a fact.