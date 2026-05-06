Unique Artist Finds An Antique Photo On eBay And Realizes That It Looks Just Like His Wife

An artist on TikTok purchases old photographs from thrift stores and eBay, but one that he bought recently really blew his mind.

The picture was of a woman posing for a photo, but it looked just like his wife.

The video begins with an image of a photo from the distant past, and there is a caption that says, “I bought this antique photo from eBay because I thought she looks like my wife, Casey.”

Oh, that’s interesting. Let’s see the wife.

He then flips to a picture of his wife, and indeed, you can see the similarities. He puts the old picture back up again and says, “And because I identify people in 19th-century photography… I needed to find her.”

Fortunately, there was a name and address on the back of the photograph.

He looked up the information and wrote, “Her father, Alson A. Somes” is the photographer of her portrait. He died in 1866, not long after this photograph was taken.”

It is amazing what information you can find online.

He continues searching and finds, “Recorded from an 1860s census recording living with her parents in Schenectady, NY. Both her father and her worked as artists.”

Wow, that’s really cool. Especially for back then.

But wait, it gets even crazier. He writes, “Another census record, I found out she was an oil painter. Which is wild because my wife is an oil painter too!”

What are the chances?

That is really cool that all this came together.

Check out the full video below to see everything he found on this amazing photograph.

https://www.tiktok.com/@thedeaddetective/photo/7574665660308016415

The people in the comments think it is amazing too.

This commenter thinks it is evidence of reincarnation.

Oh, maybe a vampire.

Could this be true?

The world is filled with incredible coincidences.

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