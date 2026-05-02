“We Already Picked That Date!”: Secret Elopement Collides With Family Wedding in the Ultimate Planning Disaster

Some people expect other people to be mind-readers.

This woman was caught in a family war when her brother accidentally booked his wedding on the same date as their cousin’s secret elopement. No one knew about the elopement, but the cousin is now calling the whole family a villain for stealing her day.

Read the full story below for all the drama.

My cousin is “shunning” me because my brother accidentally booked his wedding on the same day as her secret elopement. I (F30) need to vent about the absolute Main Character energy my cousin, Monica (F29), is radiating right now. My brother, Leo (M34), and his fiancée, Sarah (F32), recently announced they’re getting married in Las Vegas on February 28th. They’re super excited, they’ve already booked the chapel, paid for the hotel, and have everything finalized. When I mentioned the date to my cousin Monica, she didn’t say, “Congratulations to them!” or “How exciting!” Instead, she had a literal meltdown. Apparently, Monica and her partner have been planning to elope in Vegas on that exact same day for a while. The catch? It was a total secret. She never told a single person in the family, no announcement, no save-the-date, nothing! Now she’s spiraling and accusing Leo and Sarah of “slapping her in the face” and “stealing her moment.” She is genuinely convinced that they somehow “targeted” her, even though there is no way they could have known her secret date.

The whole date mishap started a family feud.

Monica has also insinuated that I try to talk to Sarah about changing their date. Her elopement is private (zero guests!!!). My brother’s wedding is a family event, and he has already paid non-refundable deposits. I told her that it’s a crazy coincidence, but no one is moving their date. Since then, she has unfollowed me on Instagram and stopped speaking to me. It’s now a multi-generational war. Monica’s mom is actually defending and enabling this behavior. Now, my aunt and my mom have contention because my aunt keeps hinting and insinuating to my mom that Leo should move his entire wedding to accommodate a secret elopement that doesn’t even involve guests. So, because my brother picked a date that happened to be “his” but was also secretly “hers” in her head, he and Sarah are the villains.

Monica is shunning the whole family.

Monica is currently holding a grudge from behind a blocked profile, and our moms aren’t speaking like they normally do. Imagine being so entitled that you think you own a date you never even told anyone you wanted. Vegas has hundreds of weddings a day, but apparently, February 28th is Monica’s property. This is so absurd to me, and I feel like Monica and her enabling mom live in crazy town. They’re both making me and my mom feel bad about something that we had no idea about.

Monica needs to learn that the world doesn’t revolve around her.

Let’s read what other people have to say about this.

Here’s a valid point.

This one has something to say.

Another user chimes in.

More sensible arguments from this person.

And lastly, people are calling out Monica.

If you never shared the date, you have no right to claim it.

If you liked this post, check out this story about a man whose parents tried to kick him into a camper and let his brother have his house, but he fought back.