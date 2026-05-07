The “Alphabetical” Disaster: Why One Couple’s Attempt at ‘Modern’ Seating Left Their Guests Standing All Night

Seating charts can make or break a wedding experience.

In this story, a woman attended a wedding where guests were assigned tables strictly by alphabetical order.

She thought it was weird, especially when you are seated at a table where you don’t know anyone else.

The awkward setup left most people standing around instead of enjoying the event.

Let’s take a closer look!

I recently went to a wedding reception where the seating arrangements were alphabetical by first name. All the Annes and Bobs were at one table. All the Joes and Katies were at another. This was regardless of whether or not any of them knew each other. If you came as a plus one and did not know anybody besides your date, too bad.

This woman was clueless about why the seating arrangement had to be alphabetical.

There were no exceptions. It was strictly alphabetical. Except for my one friend Catelynn. She was seated at the K table for some reason. No, we still do not know why.

Now, everybody ended up standing.

There was one table that was pretty much just women named Sue, Susan, or Suzanne. They did not know each other at all. There was one table where a guy I know, his current girlfriend, and his ex were all seated together. Basically, everybody ended up standing around the edges of the room all night.

Lol. That’s weird. Let’s see how others reacted on Reddit.

Lol. Possibly…

Here’s another assumption.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Here’s an honest opinion from this person.

Finally, short and straightforward.

When seating is alphabetical, the only thing organized is the awkwardness.

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