The Gatekeeper’s Conflict: Why a Simple Security Measure Sparked a Heated Apartment Standoff

Security is important in busy neighborhoods.

In this story, a woman lives in an apartment complex with a locked gate that requires a key for access.

She always makes sure to close it properly, but one resident prefers it left slightly open and confronts her about it. Now, she’s not sure what to do.

Read the full story below to know more…

AITA for closing the front gate to our apartment complex as I go in and out? Our apartment complex has locked front gates that require a key to use. I am okay with holding it open for someone if a person is coming or going, but there have been a couple instances where this one particular individual does not close it all the way until it clicks on purpose.

This woman closes the gate properly every time she goes in and out.

As I go in or out, I typically close the gate properly, and it clicks. This particular individual has seen me doing this and has confronted me twice now. I do not mind those outside the gate, really. It is a busy area, so the confrontation always takes me by surprise. I have just let them know they can get more gate keys from the office and gone on my way.

The resident in the apartment complex got upset because she keeps it locked.

I did leave it unlatched for them those times, but I feel bad because they got very upset at me as if I was doing something wrong. I do not care either way, as I am not the gate control. But I am also not a mind reader. I expect whoever lives in the complex has a gate key. I like to follow rules, so I close the gate all the way. I do not know. AITA here?

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a tenant who called the landlord after they hadn’t seen or heard their neighbor in days.

Let’s read the responses of other people on Reddit.

This person makes a valid point.

This comment makes sense, too.

Here’s another personal thought.

This user suggests reporting them.

Finally, short and sweet.

Some people want security, but not the kind that actually locks.