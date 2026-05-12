Woman Helped Brother Secure Townhouse With Her Credit, Then Was Suddenly Removed From Lease

Sibling support is supposed to be a two-way street, but for this woman, it always felt more like a one-way pipeline.

She’s spent years using her good credit to help her younger brother get approved for utilities, internet, a phone, and most recently a brand-new townhouse where they were both supposed to live.

With heavy disabilities, a tiny income, and $10K in family-related debt weighing on her, the plan was finally going to give her some stability.

But two months before move-in, her brother decided he wanted the place for himself and kicked her off the lease.

Now she’s left in her grandma’s basement, eating dry noodles, and reconsidering every favor she’s done for him.

Read on to see how the whole thing played out.

AITA for cutting my brothers utilities and phone off? I, 22F, recently got a text yesterday from my brother (20M) about a townhouse we had signed and set utilities up for. He texted me that he decided to kick me off the lease of a place I helped him get approved for. A place I haven’t even moved into yet. I was set to move in two months.

This was a complete 180 when it came to her plans.

I signed for that place with the understanding that him, his girlfriend and I were all going to live together in. It’s a three bedroom, two bathroom. Has a top floor, middle floor and basement. It’s got some pretty decent space for three people. The idea of living together was to help cut living costs and support each other while I get back on my feet financially.

She really needed some time to collect herself, and living with her sibling was her plan to start figuring it all out.

I am 10k in credit card debt due to some family issues that occurred that was put onto me. Having this arranged was to help all of us build for a better future, so that we all could split costs evenly and figure out how to proceed in the future.

So that made her sibling’s betrayal even more painful.

Instead, after everything I’ve done for him over the years, he turned around and decided I’m no longer welcome there because he wants it for himself. After months of looking for a place for all three of us. He texts me that I’m no longer welcome.

Thinking back on the past only worsens the sting.

What hurts the most is that I’ve spent years helping him with everything he needed. I helped him get internet, utilities, his phone, and so much more. He’s relied on my credit for years because mine was better than his. Even though he makes over 3x what I do working while I survive off AISH because of some pretty heavy disabilities. I hardly survive each month, can’t afford very much. Yet I’ve still had better credit than him.

But regardless of all she’s done for her sibling, he still treats her as completely disposable.

And despite that, I’m the one being pushed out and left struggling to figure things out alone. I’ve been trying my best to survive, but things have gotten so hard that I’ve been eating dry noodles for the past month just trying to make things stretch. Anything other than that is rare. My fridge is empty, I’m living in my grandma’s basement.

Instead of feeling a shred of remorse, her sibling only doubled down on his cruelty.

I was so excited to finally have a life, to figure things out, to have my brother’s support. But I guess things don’t always go the way we planned. He tried to make every excuse in the book for his decision but then just flat out told me afterwards that he was doing it because he wants it for himself. He could have thought about it before we had done everything and got it all sorted out. He could have thought about it the months we had been planning.

It’s possible her brother had an ulterior motive this entire time.

It sort of in a way feels like he was using me to get approved. I have a 710 credit score and he and his girlfriend are both under the 400-300 mark. We got approval because I had good credit. He got his utilities and phone because of me because they wouldn’t accept him for anything. I’ve helped him with it all.

So now she’s considering cutting her sibling off altogether.

And now I’m stuck struggling. I told him I was done, and not providing those things for him any more. But I feel terrible, he’s my brother and I love him. Am I overreacting? AITA for this?

All things considered, just about any reasonable person would be at their wit’s end with this behavior.

Redditors chime in with their thoughts.

She can’t just sit back and let her brother get away with something like this.

Historically, lease agreements are pretty legally binding.

If it was this commenter in this situation, this is what they would do.

She needs to look out for herself (and her credit).

This story goes way past a simple misunderstanding into full-on “flat-out betrayal” territory.

This woman gave her sibling years of credit assists, utility sign-offs, and apartment approvals he never could’ve gotten on his own. But the second he had what he needed, he kicked her to the curb. Loyalty doesn’t work like that

She’s allowed to walk away — and she should.

Her sibling chose to push her out, so now he’s about to find out what life looks like without his safety net.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a teen who has spent a decade raising her younger siblings, and thinks it’s time to walk away from her family for good.