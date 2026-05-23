Woman Feels Burned Out While Managing Childcare, Work, and Household Responsibilities Alone

Balancing work and family can become overwhelming without support.

The following story involves a woman who used to work long hours.

But after she gave birth, she struggled to return to intense work hours while taking care of the baby.

Her husband wasn’t being supportive and still expected her to do everything at home and in their business.

Their conversations often turned into blame, leaving her drained and questioning the situation.

Many women can surely relate to this situation. Read the full story below for all the details.

AITAH for not wanting to go back to my previous workload after giving birth?! I (39F) have been with my partner (41M) for almost 9 years. We have a young child together. We also run businesses together. Before having our child, I worked long hours. I was very involved in the business.

This woman’s priorities have changed after having a child.

Since becoming a mother, my priorities and capacity have changed. Right now, I am handling most of the childcare. I am also handling a large part of the household responsibilities. Despite that, my partner expects me to go back to working the same way I did before. That means long hours, high involvement, and no real limits.

They tried different setups, but it always ended up with her managing everything else.

We tried a setup where he would take care of our child while I worked. In practice, I still ended up managing most of our child’s routine. This includes meals, naps, and sleep. I was also working and taking care of other responsibilities. One of the biggest issues is that he does not want to take on a full transition into being a primary caregiver. At the same time, he expects me to step back into my previous workload.

Her husband started to confuse her, too.

He has even told me something that confused me. That because of my decision, he feels limited. He said he cannot fully be a father. He said this because I am not returning to work at that level. This is confusing to me. I feel like I am already carrying most of the parenting responsibilities. I have tried to explain that I need a more balanced and realistic arrangement. These conversations usually turn into blame. Sometimes, they just get dismissed.

Now, she feels drained with everything she has to look after.

At this point, I feel emotionally and physically drained. I do not want to continue like this. This applies either in the business or in this dynamic. He believes I have changed too much. He thinks I should be able to handle everything like before. I feel like I am being pushed beyond my limits. So, am I the jerk for refusing to go back to my previous workload? I am also questioning whether I can continue like this.

What an unbalanced situation! Just because she’s a woman doesn’t mean she has to do everything at home and in the business.

But, you know, that’s just me.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a woman who is ready to file for divorce after she found out her husband drained their savings to buy an old car.

Let’s find out what others have to say about this on Reddit.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Here’s an honest opinion from this person.

Short but similar remark.

He’s a scam artist, says this person.

Finally, people are saying the same thing.

You can’t run a business, a household, and a toddler on the same battery level forever.