Woman is Risking a Rift With Her Fiancé to Spend Christmas With Her Own Parents

Holiday plans can be harder than they seem.

In this story, a woman was invited to join her fiancé’s family on a Christmas vacation.

But she doesn’t like to go because she feels uncomfortable and misses her own family.

So she’s thinking about declining the other family’s invitation.

Do you think it’s valid? Let’s take a closer look!

WIBTAH if I didn’t go on vacation with my fiancé’s family? My fiancé and I have been invited on a vacation with his parents and siblings over Christmas. I have done more local trips with them before and have felt pretty uncomfortable during those trips. I have some dietary restrictions. His family often forgets about them. I am often feeling hungry and awkward at meal times.

This woman doesn’t feel comfortable being away from her family during Christmas.

I also do not love the idea of being away from my family for Christmas. I am an only child with older parents. Christmas is one of the only times I get to see my extended family during the year.

So now, she’s wondering if it’s okay not to go with his fiancé’s family?

WIBTAH if I did not go on the trip with them? His family is truly wonderful. I do not know if I necessarily want to spend my Christmas holiday with them. It would be far from my own family.

Let’s read the responses of other people to this story.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

You need to have boundaries, says this one.

Short and sensible.

This person makes a valid point.

Finally, this one makes sense, too.

Sometimes, the hardest holiday decision is choosing which dinner table feels most like home.

If you liked this story, check out this post about a woman who really wants her husband to stop giving the creepy guy at work a ride, but he’s refusing.