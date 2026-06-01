Roommate Feud Sparks Debate After Tenant Demands Luxury Upgrade to a Bathroom She Doesn’t Rent

Living with roommates can get pretty intense sometimes. Something small could, all of a sudden, turn into a huge argument.

In this story, a college student thought she had a good setup with her two roommates. She paid more rent, had the master bedroom with an ensuite, and mostly kept to herself. But after a plumbing issue changed the water pressure in her bathroom, one roommate started complaining and expected her to pay over £100 to fix something she didn’t want fixed.

This story is one of those everyday roommate conundrums that somehow turns surprisingly messy. Who should pay the plumbing bill? Read the full story below.

AITA for not agreeing to get the pipes fixed? I (college-aged, F) live with two roommates (around the same age, both F), who we’ll call A and B for ease. We generally have a good relationship and are all friends. For context, there are two bathrooms in our flat: one in my room and one common bathroom. I pay 2/3 of the rent, and my two roommates split the remaining third, which is why I have the master bedroom. They are both fine with this arrangement, as far as I know. Usually, I stick to my own bathroom, and A and B share the other one. Again, they seem perfectly fine with this. However, B will sometimes use my bathroom, for example if she’s in a hurry or if A is using the bathroom for too long. This doesn’t happen often, but it still happens occasionally.

This woman liked the new water pressure in her bathroom.

Onto the issue. A few days ago, there was a problem with the pipes in my bathroom, which caused the water pressure to become almost nonexistent. I immediately called a plumber, and he managed to fix it enough to get the water running again, but at a lower pressure than before. Admittedly, my sink specifically can get a bit messy because I’m slightly careless when washing my hands and tend to splash water around. With this new pressure, my bathroom is noticeably cleaner, and I actually really like it. It’s been pushing me to be more hygienic in general, too.

But her roommate insisted that she pay to get the old water pressure back.

However, B recently told me that she hates the new water pressure. She said she can’t wash her hair properly, and the soap isn’t coming off her hands easily. I haven’t faced these problems so far, but I tried to be understanding. The problem is that getting the pressure back to its previous level will cost around £100 or more (according to the plumber). No idea if that’s a bad deal or whatever, but I wasn’t willing to pay that much for something I personally have no problem with. I told B that if she wanted to, she could pay for the repair herself, but she called me cheap and said it was my bathroom, so I should pay. I don’t think she uses my bathroom enough to really have any say in the matter, but AITA?

I don’t see this as anybody else’s problem other than B’s. If the water pressure bothers her so much, she should get it fixed. It’s only right that this woman refuse to pay the plumbing bill if her water pressure is perfectly fine. She’s already paying more rent than the other two roommates, so it’s only fair to let them handle this bill.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a teen girl who went above and beyond for a friend, only to be berated about not spending enough money on a gift.

Let’s read what other people in the comments section of Reddit have to say about this.

Here’s a valid point.

Some simple and sensible advice.

This person takes her side.

A fair perspective.

People are calling out B.

Not your bathroom, not your problem, not your plumbing bill.