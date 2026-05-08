Woman Loves Listening to Music in the Shower, but Her Neighbor Says It’s Becoming a Problem

Yes, a lot of folks like to sing in the shower…but that doesn’t mean that everyone enjoys it.

In today’s story, a woman talked about why her neighbor decidedly isn’t a fan of her vocal performances.

Check out what she had to say!

AITA for playing music on my speaker at half volume while I shower? “I live in a small 1-bedroom apartment complex in my town. And by small I mean there are only 8 units, 6 of them being 1-story and two being 2-story. I’ve lived there since August 2025. So anyways, sometimes I like to play music on my speaker when I shower for vibes and because it makes me feel good, especially if I’ve had a bad day and need to de-stress. I’ve been doing this ever since I first bought a Bluetooth speaker when I lived at my old apartment complex. My speaker isn’t a big giant one, it’s a red Rugged Speaker that is a size large but it’s one that you can easily pick up with one hand. I usually play my music at the middle volume so that it’s not too loud. So after I got done showering and was drying off, my music is still going cause I had queued some songs from my playlist.

What the…?

All of a sudden I hear banging. I went to my front door to make sure nobody was outside knocking on the door, and there wasn’t anybody there so I just go back into the bathroom and keep on listening to my music. I then hear the banging again and realize it’s coming from the other side of my shower wall in my neighbor’s apartment.

Hmmm…

After I get done listening to Feel So Close by Calvin Harris, I hear my neighbor say “Please turn off the music. I’m begging.” (To be honest, I couldn’t tell if she was saying I’m begging or I’m banging her voice sounded a little muffled. I keep listening to my music because I had some more songs queued, and she keeps banging on the wall. Now this has never been an issue before so I’m unsure as to how it just now became one. Friday night I had a house party with some friends at my place from around 9 PM to a little after midnight. There were about 10 of us and the music was playing at the top volume and there weren’t any complaints from my neighbor. AITA for listening to music on my speaker while I shower?”

Let’s see how folks reacted on Reddit.

This person said she’s to blame.

Another individual weighed in.

This Reddit user shared their thoughts.

Another person also said she’s to blame.

And this reader spoke up.

It sounds like these two need to have a sit-down to work this out.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a group of people who don’t appreciate their neighbor’s habit of dumpster diving and reselling their things.