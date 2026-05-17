She Planned to Spend Her Sister-in-Law’s First Mother’s Day With Her, but Started Wondering if She Should Visit Her Own Mom Instead

Making plans with family can get complicated when communication falls apart.

In this story, a woman wanted to visit her sister-in-law for Mother’s Day while her husband was deployed.

But after multiple messages, she received no response and was left waiting as flight prices kept rising.

Now she’s considering changing her travel plans instead of waiting some more.

Check out the full details below…

WIBTA- For changing vacation plans. I (27F) live in Utah. My SIL (30F) lives in Florida. My husband (28M) has been deployed for over six months now. My SIL recently invited my daughter (16 months) and me to visit her. She never specified dates or anything like that.

This woman texted her sister-in-law multiple times, but didn’t get any reply.

So I texted her on 4/9. Then again on 4/11. And then again today (4/13) with no reply. My husband, MIL, and my mom think I should hold out. They think I should see if she wants me to come. But flight prices go up every day.

Now, she’s thinking about going ahead and booking the flight.

This is going to be my first Mother’s Day. I would like to be around some family. I am thinking about just booking tickets home to NY. I want to see my mom. It is cheaper, and I have a car there. I want to go ahead and just book it, but other people are saying I should wait to hear from my SIL. So WIBTA?

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman whose family says they support her art career, but they still don’t want to pay her for product.

Let’s see how others reacted to this story on Reddit.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

This person makes a valid point.

You deserve to spend Mother’s Day where you are wanted, says this person.

Another person chimes in.

Finally, short and simple.

It’s easy to know the answer if they don’t answer.