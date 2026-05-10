May 9, 2026 at 10:35 pm

Woman Reveals How Her Porch Became a Favorite Hangout Spot for Neighborhood Cats

by Matthew Gilligan

cats on a porch

TikTok/@lexxiisg

Once the word is out about a fun party house, all kinds of folks will start flocking there to get down!

And, based on the video you’re about to see, this applies to cats, as well!

A TikTokker named Lexxiis showed viewers that her porch is the new cat hotspot in town!

cats on a porch

TikTok/@lexxiisg

The video’s text overlay reads, “I’m convinced my house is the spot.”

Lexxiis’ cat came meowing up to her on the porch.

Other cats watched from behind a fence.

cats on a porch

TikTok/@lexxiisg

A gray cat then walked up to join the group, while another kitty chilled in a chair on the porch.

This looks like a party!

The video’s caption reads, “Known his friends since they were kittens.”

cats on a porch

TikTok/@lexxiisg

Take a look at the video.

@lexxiisg

Known his friends since they were kittens #explorepage #fyp #catsoftiktok

♬ original sound – Lexxiis G

And here’s what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person has a good idea.

Screenshot 2026 03 15 at 7.30.53 AM Woman Reveals How Her Porch Became a Favorite Hangout Spot for Neighborhood Cats

Another individual shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2026 03 15 at 7.31.09 AM Woman Reveals How Her Porch Became a Favorite Hangout Spot for Neighborhood Cats

And this TikTok user chimed in.

Screenshot 2026 03 15 at 7.31.32 AM Woman Reveals How Her Porch Became a Favorite Hangout Spot for Neighborhood Cats

This place is the hot feline party spot!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who is upset about not being able to help her family out financially because they spent too much saving one of their pets.

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