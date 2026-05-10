Woman Reveals How Her Porch Became a Favorite Hangout Spot for Neighborhood Cats

Once the word is out about a fun party house, all kinds of folks will start flocking there to get down!

And, based on the video you’re about to see, this applies to cats, as well!

A TikTokker named Lexxiis showed viewers that her porch is the new cat hotspot in town!

The video’s text overlay reads, “I’m convinced my house is the spot.”

Lexxiis’ cat came meowing up to her on the porch.

Other cats watched from behind a fence.

A gray cat then walked up to join the group, while another kitty chilled in a chair on the porch.

This looks like a party!

The video’s caption reads, “Known his friends since they were kittens.”

Take a look at the video.

And here’s what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person has a good idea.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

And this TikTok user chimed in.

This place is the hot feline party spot!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who is upset about not being able to help her family out financially because they spent too much saving one of their pets.