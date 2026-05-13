This Jeep Driver Thought Taking Two Spots Was a Good Idea—Until Two Strangers Teamed Up to Box Him in for the Afternoon

Parking lines are there for a reason, but not everyone seems to care if they actually park in a parking space correctly or not.

The following story is about a woman who went to the mall with a friend.

They noticed a Jeep taking up two prime spots, so they decided to teach the car owner a little lesson.

What happened next was petty, hilarious, and unforgettable!

Read the full story below to find out more…

2 parking spots guy One time, many years ago, my coworker friend and I met up at the mall after work for some time together. We noticed a fancy Jeep taking up two prime spots. My friend and I had time, so we decided to play a game. I parked my small car in the spot on the left, perfectly in the lines.

This woman waited to see how their petty revenge would go.

With the jeep’s location, my car stopped them from entering their car on the driver side. Then, I hopped in my friend’s car across the lot. We waited. We wanted to witness our petty revenge firsthand. It would have been a simple “haha.” All they had to do was crawl from the passenger side.

Another car blocked the Jeep’s passenger side.

After we got comfy in her car, it got better immediately. Someone saw what I did and copied me in the right spot. Now, this jeep owner had no way to enter their vehicle except from the back hatch.

She and her friend witnessed how they crawled through the back of the Jeep.

Fast forward a few minutes. The perpetrator and his girlfriend came out. They walked around for a few minutes, just throwing their arms up like, “What do we do now?” Eventually, the bald beefcake boyfriend made his circa 2001 girlfriend crawl through the back hatch. She was in her pink miniskirt. She backed it out. 10 out of 10, worth the wait.

Let’s find out what others have to say about this on Reddit.

Short and simple.

This user shares their personal experience.

Here’s what this person does.

This person gives their honest opinion.

Finally, this person is impressed, too.

Sometimes, you just have to wait for karma to do its work.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.