Woman Stranded on the Roadside With a Flat Tire Faces an Irresistible Wake-Up Call When Her Boyfriend Refuses to Help

Some guys out there are so clueless, and so boneheaded that they act like total dummies when they should be helping out their significant others in their times of distress.

If you’re in a relationship and your partner needs help, HELP THEM.

Drop what you’re doing and head to the scene, baby!

Don’t try to rationalize not wanting to get off the couch because you’re lazy.

The woman who wrote this story has a lot of reasons to be mad at her boyfriend and we have a sneaking suspicion that you’re going to be 100% on her side after you read what she had to say.

Check out what happened.

AITA for telling my boyfriend he was rude for not fixing my tire? “Yesterday I (22f) was having really really bad cramps at work and by the time I got off they were pretty bad.

Some days just keep getting worse…

On my way back my tire blew out. I pulled over and realized I was right by my boyfriend’s exit, like a couple minutes from his place. I called AAA and they said it would be about an hour, but it ended up being around an hour and a half due to traffic. So I called my boyfriend (24M). I told him what happened and that I felt really sick from the cramps, I told him I was basically hunched over in my seat, and asked if he could come help me. He knows how to change a tire and I have a spare in my trunk.

He’s one of these guys…

He said he had just gotten home and was in the middle of a game with his friends. He said since AAA was already on the way, I’d probably be okay waiting. I said I understood but told him I was in a lot of pain and asked if he could come after the game then, since I was still going to be there a while. He kind of paused and then said he probably couldn’t, that he was planning to just stay on with his friends for the night and didn’t really want to get back out. I got upset. I told him I was stuck on the side of the road, in a lot of pain, and it would take him like 20 minutes to come help me and I could be on my way instead of sitting there for a super long time.

Some conversations are just pointless…

He said he gets that, but AAA was already coming and he didn’t think it made sense for him to come out. I waited for a while and texted him again later saying I still felt even worse and asking if he was sure he couldn’t come, even just to help me real quick. He said he didn’t think it was necessary and that I’d be fine waiting. I ended up sitting there for around an hour and half total before AAA finally came. My cramps were still awful and I just felt kind of miserable and alone the whole time.

This guy wasn’t picking up what she was putting down!

Later he texted asking if I got home okay, and I said yeah but I was kind of upset he didn’t come. He said he thought it wasn’t a big deal since I wasn’t in danger and there was already a plan. I told him it still would’ve meant a lot if he came, especially since he could’ve helped me fix it way faster, and because I felt really bad physically. He said he understands that now but at the time didn’t think it was necessary. I told him I would have never left him in a situation like that and that I just felt uncared for and that he was super mean. He told me I was overreacting and being annoying and we haven’t spoken since.”

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who was totally humiliated when he learned the real reason his friends had ditched him.

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

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Another individual spoke up.

This Reddit user didn’t hold back.

Another person shared their thoughts.

And this individual spoke up.

I think it’s safe to assume that this woman’s boyfriend is gonna be in the dog house for a while, don’t you think?

I would think so!

This guy sounds pretty lazy, self-centered, and, above all, not too bright.

She can probably do better, don’t you think?

It sounds like she needs to dump this dude ASAP.