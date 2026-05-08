Woman Told Her Daughter About Her Grandfather’s Inappropriate Remark, and Now He May Miss the Wedding

Everyone has red lines that, if someone crosses them, there’s no coming back.

In this story, a woman explained why her father’s hateful comments came back to bite him in a big way.

Check out what she had to say.

AITA for getting someone uninvited from a wedding? “My daughter is getting married in a month. The wedding is in a very nice venue and my daughter and her fiancee have funded the majority of the expenses with generous donations from the groom’s parents and my mom and step-dad. I raised her and her sibling by myself and later had a son with their stepdad. Sadly, I have been raising him by myself for the last 7 years.

What a creep!

Last weekend, my dad used the full n-word when he said ‘that’s what you get for getting involved with an n-word’ when referring to the absence of my son’s father. To be clear, my ex did an ancestry kit that revealed he had about 10% African ancestry. He identifies as caucasian but has an olive skin tone that tans easily, as does my son. I am white. I talk to my daughter frequently and mentioned how disrespectful he was to me that weekend. She confronted him and told him that any racial slurs would result in him being removed from the wedding, but didn’t mention what I told her.

He’s trying to backpedal now.

He made the connection. He got mad and told us both that he felt deeply disrespected for us thinking that he is the kind of person that would use a racial slur at her wedding. Note this isn’t the first time he has used this word or made derogatory comments. He frequently makes inappropriate comments about other ethnic groups. After many texts asking us why WE think this of him and how disrespected he feels, she told him he was uninvited because he is doubling down instead of letting it go or apologizing. AITA for telling her? I told him at the time it was inappropriate and disrespectful and to stop. I had no idea she would uninvite him, I was just venting about what a jerk he was being. He is mad as hell at me for telling her and is demanding gift money he gave me when I bought my house 2 years ago. I told him to talk to the bride, it isn’t my call.”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person said she’s NTA.

Another reader agreed.

This Reddit user shared their thoughts.

And another individual weighed in.

This guy needed to be called out for his inappropriate comments!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a bride whose mother lost her reception seat to a woman who didn’t know the bride at all.