Bride Faces Backlash Over Child-Free Wedding After Making Exception for Teen Niece

Wedding guest lists can quickly turn into family battlegrounds, especially with pushy in-laws.

The following story involves a woman who wanted a child-free wedding, so she refused to allow her future MIL’s nephew’s 8-year-old daughter attend.

However, she included her 17-year-old niece due to their close relationship.

You can imagine the situation, right? When she stood firm about this, tensions quickly escalated.

Check out the full details below and see if she really was being unfair.

AITA: Not inviting 8 yo to no kid wedding but inviting 17 yo? My future MIL has been frequent and persistent about wanting to invite her nephew’s daughter (8F) to our wedding. She even went so far as to tell the nephew, who is my fiancé’s cousin, that he could bring her without our permission. She said it would all be fine. We found out and put a stop to this. It was not without a fight.

This woman’s 17-year-old niece was invited to the wedding.

Fast forward a month or two later, MIL is getting rehearsal dinner invitations ready. She texts me and asks who a certain person is on the list. I tell her it is my cousin. Technically speaking, it is my cousin’s daughter (17F). I have always referred to her as my cousin because we are so close in age. We also grew up together.

Her future mother-in-law went ballistic.

His mom asks if it is not that person’s daughter. I say yes, technically it is. I explain that I have always thought of her as more of a cousin since we have known each other for the last 15 years. His mom stops texting me at this point. She starts texting him instead. She calls me a liar. She says we are being hypocrites and that we should invite the 8-year-old cousin as well. She brings up how her brother died this year. She says now her family is so small. She says she wants to have more people from her side at the wedding.

She tried talking to her fiancé’s father, thinking he’d understand.

Mind you, we have met the 8-year-old girl 3 times. I get on the phone with my fiancé’s dad to try to smooth things over. He is not as reasonable as I expected him to be. He has 14 nieces and nephews on his side of the family. They are all under around 13 years old.

But she got insulted instead.

I expected him to understand. He was not willing to compromise. In fact, he sort of insulted me. I let it slide given the circumstances. My family is paying for everything for this wedding except for the bar. My fiancé’s family wanted a nicer bar than my parents were willing to pay for.

Now, she’s wondering if her argument was valid.

In my opinion, this entitles me to invite whomever I please as long as it is reasonable. I think keeping the “no kids” rule but inviting a 17-year-old girl is pretty reasonable. AITA? Please weigh in.

Yes, technically, 17 is not yet an adult, but they obviously behave better than 8-year-olds, right?

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about siblings who treat every social outing like a weird competition.

Now, that is quite a pickle. Let’s find out what others have to say about this on Reddit.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Her argument is ludicrous, says this person.

Here’s a valid point from this person.

Another similar thought.

Finally, short and simple.

Sometimes, the problem isn’t the seating chart… it’s the mother-in-law.