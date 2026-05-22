May 22, 2026 at 7:15 am

A Simple Pharmacy Visit Took an Unexpected Turn After One Woman Was Mistaken for Staff

by Heide Lazaro

two women in a store

Shutterstock

Some simple mix-ups can turn into pleasant conversations.

The following story is about a woman who went to a pharmacy to pick up her meds.

While waiting, she was mistaken for an employee by an older woman who asked her questions about vaccines.

They ended up chatting for a while before realizing the misunderstanding.

Read the full story below to find out more.

Mistaken as a pharmacist

I went into the pharmacy to pick up my meds.

There was an older lady waiting off to the side near me.

They had just gotten online check-in.

I managed to do it pretty easily.

This woman was asked about vaccines by another customer.

I guess that, plus what I was wearing, made her think I worked there or something.

I was wearing a jacket and sweatpants.

She started asking me about vaccines and how long the wait would be.

The way she asked it felt more like she was just starting a conversation.

The customer eventually realized she wasn’t an employee.

So we ended up talking. We discussed the pharmacy for a bit.

Then, she paused. She looked at me and said, “Oh, do you not work here.”

I told her no and said I was just there to pick up my meds.

She felt like it was a strange encounter.

Honestly, that was my first ever encounter like that.

People usually assume I am a lot younger than my actual age.

So that was a nice change of pace.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a cashier who was on break when she was physically dragged back to the register by a customer.

Let’s check out the comments of other people on Reddit.

Indeed, right?

Screenshot 2026 04 05 at 10.38.29 PM A Simple Pharmacy Visit Took an Unexpected Turn After One Woman Was Mistaken for Staff

This user gives their honest opinion.

Screenshot 2026 04 05 at 10.38.48 PM A Simple Pharmacy Visit Took an Unexpected Turn After One Woman Was Mistaken for Staff

This person shares their personal experience.

Screenshot 2026 04 05 at 10.39.41 PM A Simple Pharmacy Visit Took an Unexpected Turn After One Woman Was Mistaken for Staff

And finally, I almost went with it, says this person.

Screenshot 2026 04 05 at 10.44.46 PM A Simple Pharmacy Visit Took an Unexpected Turn After One Woman Was Mistaken for Staff

Just because she knows a lot about something doesn’t mean she’s a paid employee.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News Add us as a preferred source on Google

Author

Heide Lazaro

Heide Lazaro is a veteran human-interest writer and digital culture expert with over a decade of experience in editorial strategy. Specializing in lifestyle, social dynamics, and the internet's most compelling stories, Heide has authored and published more than 10 books online. Beyond her daily reporting, she is a dedicated motivational speaker who helps audiences connect through the power of storytelling. When she isn't sifting through the web's wildest real-life drama, Heide is an avid runner, painter, and novel-enthusiast fueled by a truly excellent cup of coffee.

Categories: Life & Drama, Workplace
Tags: · , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2026 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter · Contact · About · Standards & Ethics · Corrections Policy

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter