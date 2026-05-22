A Simple Pharmacy Visit Took an Unexpected Turn After One Woman Was Mistaken for Staff
Some simple mix-ups can turn into pleasant conversations.
The following story is about a woman who went to a pharmacy to pick up her meds.
While waiting, she was mistaken for an employee by an older woman who asked her questions about vaccines.
They ended up chatting for a while before realizing the misunderstanding.
Read the full story below to find out more.
Mistaken as a pharmacist
I went into the pharmacy to pick up my meds.
There was an older lady waiting off to the side near me.
They had just gotten online check-in.
I managed to do it pretty easily.
This woman was asked about vaccines by another customer.
I guess that, plus what I was wearing, made her think I worked there or something.
I was wearing a jacket and sweatpants.
She started asking me about vaccines and how long the wait would be.
The way she asked it felt more like she was just starting a conversation.
The customer eventually realized she wasn’t an employee.
So we ended up talking. We discussed the pharmacy for a bit.
Then, she paused. She looked at me and said, “Oh, do you not work here.”
I told her no and said I was just there to pick up my meds.
She felt like it was a strange encounter.
Honestly, that was my first ever encounter like that.
People usually assume I am a lot younger than my actual age.
So that was a nice change of pace.
If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a cashier who was on break when she was physically dragged back to the register by a customer.
Let’s check out the comments of other people on Reddit.
Indeed, right?
This user gives their honest opinion.
This person shares their personal experience.
And finally, I almost went with it, says this person.
Just because she knows a lot about something doesn’t mean she’s a paid employee.
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