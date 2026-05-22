A Simple Pharmacy Visit Took an Unexpected Turn After One Woman Was Mistaken for Staff

Some simple mix-ups can turn into pleasant conversations.

The following story is about a woman who went to a pharmacy to pick up her meds.

While waiting, she was mistaken for an employee by an older woman who asked her questions about vaccines.

They ended up chatting for a while before realizing the misunderstanding.

Read the full story below to find out more.

Mistaken as a pharmacist I went into the pharmacy to pick up my meds. There was an older lady waiting off to the side near me. They had just gotten online check-in. I managed to do it pretty easily.

This woman was asked about vaccines by another customer.

I guess that, plus what I was wearing, made her think I worked there or something. I was wearing a jacket and sweatpants. She started asking me about vaccines and how long the wait would be. The way she asked it felt more like she was just starting a conversation.

The customer eventually realized she wasn’t an employee.

So we ended up talking. We discussed the pharmacy for a bit. Then, she paused. She looked at me and said, “Oh, do you not work here.” I told her no and said I was just there to pick up my meds.

She felt like it was a strange encounter.

Honestly, that was my first ever encounter like that. People usually assume I am a lot younger than my actual age. So that was a nice change of pace.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a cashier who was on break when she was physically dragged back to the register by a customer.

Let’s check out the comments of other people on Reddit.

Indeed, right?

This user gives their honest opinion.

This person shares their personal experience.

And finally, I almost went with it, says this person.

Just because she knows a lot about something doesn’t mean she’s a paid employee.