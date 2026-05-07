“Wait, You’re Not the Manager?”: The Viral Moment a Case of Mistaken Identity Turned Into a Retail Friendship

Mistaken identity can sometimes lead to funny moments.

In this story, a woman was waiting at a store when a customer assumed she worked there. It could’ve ended badly with the customer arguing with her, but instead, it turned into a moment filled with laughter.

Check out the full story below.

I don’t work here my husband does About eight years ago, I was sitting on a bench in front of the registers at the store my husband was working at. I was waiting for him to get off work. I also work retail. I work in the big blue store Walmart. Haha!

This woman told the customer that she doesn’t work there.

This lady that I had seen at my work walked up to me. She was asking something like, “Do you guys have any more mangos.” I paused. I said, “I do not work here. I work at Walmart.”

They both laughed at what happened.

She paused a little. She said, “Oh, that is right.” She said she remembered now. Then we both laughed a little. It was so funny.

Let’s see how others reacted to this story on Reddit.

Indeed, right?

This person can relate.

Short and sweet.

Finally, this user shares their personal experience.

A little funny confusion can brighten up a boring day.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.