“Wait, You’re Not the Manager?”: The Viral Moment a Case of Mistaken Identity Turned Into a Retail Friendship
Mistaken identity can sometimes lead to funny moments.
In this story, a woman was waiting at a store when a customer assumed she worked there. It could’ve ended badly with the customer arguing with her, but instead, it turned into a moment filled with laughter.
Check out the full story below.
I don’t work here my husband does
About eight years ago, I was sitting on a bench in front of the registers at the store my husband was working at.
I was waiting for him to get off work.
I also work retail. I work in the big blue store Walmart. Haha!
This woman told the customer that she doesn’t work there.
This lady that I had seen at my work walked up to me.
She was asking something like, “Do you guys have any more mangos.”
I paused. I said, “I do not work here. I work at Walmart.”
They both laughed at what happened.
She paused a little. She said, “Oh, that is right.”
She said she remembered now.
Then we both laughed a little.
It was so funny.
Let’s see how others reacted to this story on Reddit.
Indeed, right?
This person can relate.
Short and sweet.
Finally, this user shares their personal experience.
A little funny confusion can brighten up a boring day.
If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.
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