A Shopping Trip at Her Own Workplace Turned Awkward When a Customer Was Sent Directly to Her

Working retail doesn’t always stop when your shift ends.

The following story involves a woman who was shopping at her workplace when a customer asked her for help.

Even after explaining she wasn’t on shift, the customer insisted that she help her.

When she refused again, the situation quickly turned rude.

Let’s take a closer look!

Colleague said I would help her? I was shopping in the grocery store I work at. I was off shift and not in uniform. A lady came up to me and asked if we had any prosecco out back. I told her I was not on shift. I said she needed to go to customer services to ask.

Apparently, a colleague pointed the customer to this woman.

She pointed to a colleague. She said, “He sent me to ask you.” I told her, “Sorry, he is mistaken.” I said I was shopping and not on shift now. I said I could not go look.

The customer got mad that she wouldn’t help her.

She said, “Well, it does not look like you are shopping to me.” She stormed off. She said, “You are the worst of the village idiots.”

Wow! That was rude. Let’s find out what others have to say about this on Reddit.

This person gives an honest opinion.

This user shares their personal thought.

Report them to your manager, advises this one.

Here’s a short and quick response.

Finally, here’s a petty revenge idea…

Employees are allowed to do personal errands after work.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.