Woman’s Mother’s Day Plans for Twin Sister Spark Conflict After Expensive Trip Demand

Mother’s Day is a beautiful opportunity to recognize the amazing women in your life, but that goodwill occasionally gets weaponized by the wrong people.

This woman has always made a point of doing something nice for her twin sister on Mother’s Day since she’s a single mom with no partner to step up.

This year her six-year-old niece came up with the plan: lunch, the dog beach, flowers. It was genuinely sweet and easy to pull off.

But the drama started when her sister rejected the idea and demanded a lavish weekend trip in a beach town two and a half hours away.

Keep reading for the full drama.

AITAH for not catering to my sister’s long list of demands for her “Mothers Day weekend?” My twin sister is a single mom and I lived with her and my niece for the first 5 years of her life. I always do something nice for her on Mother’s Day because there’s no husband to do it.

Her niece comes up with a cute idea to celebrate, but her sibling soon makes it clear she has plans of her own.

This year my niece, who is 6 now, asked if we could take her mom to lunch and the dog beach and get her flowers, and I thought that was cute and said yes. Then I get a call from my sister saying no, that’s not the plan.

Her sibling’s plan is a lot more elaborate (and expensive).

She wants the whole weekend and wanted me to get a hotel room in a beach town like 2.5 hours away so we could take the dogs with us. I managed to negotiate down to me going up to her house (she’s in Boca, I’m in Fort Lauderdale) later today and taking her, my niece, and the dogs to a closer beach for the day.

She knows this is going to be quite the taxing weekend.

It’s 9:30am and she is already hounding me to hurry up and get up there for “her weekend.” I’m still going out of my way for someone who ISN’T my mom, but she feels like it is my DUTY to not only help her celebrate Mother’s Day, but do it to her standards and directives. AITA?

Sounds like this sibling got a little carried away.

What did Reddit have to say?

At this point, maybe they should have gone through with the six year old’s plan.

This user thinks her sister is only taking advantage of her kindness.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about siblings who treat every social outing like a weird competition.

This was always supposed to be a nice, small gesture.

This woman was already going out of her way to do a favor she wasn’t technically obliged to do.

This woman has been showing up for her twin sister on Mother’s Day for years, entirely out of love, but this is the year it turned into a negotiation.

Her six-year-old niece came up with something genuinely sweet and her sister rejected it and pushed her luck it in favor of a hotel weekend with a two-and-a-half-hour drive attached.

The whole thing made her realize how far she was willing to go in the name of generosity. At the end of the day, she’s not her sister’s husband, just a sibling already doing more than her fair share.

Sometimes you do your best and it still isn’t good enough.