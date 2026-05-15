May 14, 2026 at 8:45 pm

“You Own Nothing”: Why I Spent the Weekend Rebuilding My CD Collection From Scratch

by Matthew Gilligan

woman with an ipod

TikTok/@deya.cavazos

Spotify has received a lot of backlash as of late and some folks are ditching the streaming platform for good.

One of them is a woman named Deya and she told TikTok viewers about the big change she made.

cds and a computer

TikTok/@deya.cavazos

The video’s text overlay reads, “POV: You broke up with Spotify, built your music library, and converted one of your older iPhones into just an MP3 player.”

Deya showed viewers shows stacks of CDs.

She scrolled through music on her computer and organized her iTunes.

woman holding a phone

TikTok/@deya.cavazos

Deya then opened up music app on her old iPhone and scrolled through her music library.

In the video’s caption, she wrote, “I’m here for the amount of joy this is bringing me. Spotify can kick rocks forever after finding out about all of the horrible things they’re funding. I’ve been getting music from CDs, checking out CDs from my local library, and made playlists.”

woman holding a phone

TikTok/@deya.cavazos

Check out the video.

@deya.cavazos

I’m here for the amount of joy this is bringing me. 💖Spotify can kick rocks forever after finding out about all of the horrible things they’re funding. I’ve been getting music from CD’s, checking out cds from my local library, and made playlists. #spotify #physicalmedia #mp3player #cds #selfcare

♬ Too Little Too Late – JoJo

Now let’s see what viewers had to say about this.

This person had a lot to say.

Screenshot 2026 03 21 at 9.07.12 AM You Own Nothing: Why I Spent the Weekend Rebuilding My CD Collection From Scratch

Another viewer spoke up.

Screenshot 2026 03 21 at 9.07.32 AM You Own Nothing: Why I Spent the Weekend Rebuilding My CD Collection From Scratch

And this individual weighed in.

Screenshot 2026 03 21 at 9.07.45 AM You Own Nothing: Why I Spent the Weekend Rebuilding My CD Collection From Scratch

We have a feeling that this might become a trend…

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a dad who is using the credit card companies own envelopes against them.

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