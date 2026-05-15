“You Own Nothing”: Why I Spent the Weekend Rebuilding My CD Collection From Scratch

Spotify has received a lot of backlash as of late and some folks are ditching the streaming platform for good.

One of them is a woman named Deya and she told TikTok viewers about the big change she made.

The video’s text overlay reads, “POV: You broke up with Spotify, built your music library, and converted one of your older iPhones into just an MP3 player.”

Deya showed viewers shows stacks of CDs.

She scrolled through music on her computer and organized her iTunes.

Deya then opened up music app on her old iPhone and scrolled through her music library.

In the video’s caption, she wrote, “I’m here for the amount of joy this is bringing me. Spotify can kick rocks forever after finding out about all of the horrible things they’re funding. I’ve been getting music from CDs, checking out CDs from my local library, and made playlists.”

Check out the video.

Now let’s see what viewers had to say about this.

This person had a lot to say.

Another viewer spoke up.

And this individual weighed in.

We have a feeling that this might become a trend…

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