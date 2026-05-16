May 16, 2026 at 12:45 am

Young Boy Has an Unusual Way of Mounting His Horse That Surprises People

by Matthew Gilligan

young boy on a horse

TikTok/@ben.murphy989

If you’ve never tried to get up on a horse before, let me fill you in…

It ain’t easy!

And if a person can figure out a new way to get it done, more power to them!

A TikTokker named Ben posted a video that showed how a young boy came up with an impressive way to get up on a horse.

boy on a horse

TikTok/@ben.murphy989

The boy pulled horse’s head down…

And then he leaned over the horse.

boy on a horse

TikTok/@ben.murphy989

Suddenly, the horse bucked its head and propelled the boy into the saddle!

The boy then adjusted himself, sat on the horse, and off he went!

The video’s caption reads, “How to get on a horse out hunting.”

boy on a horse

TikTok/@ben.murphy989

Check out the video.

@ben.murphy989

how to get on a horse out hunting #goviral #fyp #cobs

♬ sonido original – Musicas

Here’s what viewers had to say.

This person weighed in.

Screenshot 2026 03 21 at 9.50.20 AM Young Boy Has an Unusual Way of Mounting His Horse That Surprises People

Another viewer spoke up.

Screenshot 2026 03 21 at 9.50.28 AM Young Boy Has an Unusual Way of Mounting His Horse That Surprises People

And another TikTokker shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2026 03 21 at 9.50.44 AM Young Boy Has an Unusual Way of Mounting His Horse That Surprises People

Hey, whatever works, right?

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who found a trail cam on her property and decided to develop the pictures.

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