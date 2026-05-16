Young Boy Has an Unusual Way of Mounting His Horse That Surprises People

If you’ve never tried to get up on a horse before, let me fill you in…

It ain’t easy!

And if a person can figure out a new way to get it done, more power to them!

A TikTokker named Ben posted a video that showed how a young boy came up with an impressive way to get up on a horse.

The boy pulled horse’s head down…

And then he leaned over the horse.

Suddenly, the horse bucked its head and propelled the boy into the saddle!

The boy then adjusted himself, sat on the horse, and off he went!

The video’s caption reads, “How to get on a horse out hunting.”

Check out the video.

Here’s what viewers had to say.

This person weighed in.

Another viewer spoke up.

And another TikTokker shared their thoughts.

Hey, whatever works, right?

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