A Bakery Line-Cutter Tried to Skip an Engaged Couple. Their Instant Revenge Was Priceless
If someone tried to get ahead of me in a line, I’d probably roll my eyes, but not say anything.
Turns out there’s another way to handle this rudeness. Check out what this awesome couple did!
AITAH for speaking up in a bakery?
Me and my fiancé went to a bakery after a long train ride. We just wanted to grab something small to eat on the go.
But it turned into another journey. This entitled person disgusts me!
As we went in the bakery and looked at the stuff while the cashier served other customers, a woman walked behind us to the right side next to the customers before us.
As the cashier was done, the woman instantly wanted to order.
So I said “Um sorry, but it’s our turn?”
Who knew she’d respond so brazenly! I bet she does this a lot.
To which she replied “I stood behind the other ones, though.”
So I said “We where in here before you. You just walked behind us.”
That made her mumble, “If it’s that Important to you go ahead.”
I’m so glad these two are getting married because they are on the same page and he seems like a keeper!
To which my fiancé said “It is.” He is a little sassy sometimes.
I didn’t care that much but its so rude to just skip the line?
She continued to mumble some angry stuff while we ordered.
If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a cashier who was rudely confronted by a teenager, only to have the teen’s father step up in an unexpected way.
Here is what folks are saying.
Anyone else imagining the altercation with British accents?
Embarrassment seems to be key! I’m not sure I agree that’s why she was rude, though.
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Huh?! If there’s any grey area you ask the people if they are in line.
This one is great advice. I can hear my mom saying this. Haha.
So much this! Successful rudeness emboldens them to repeat.
Couple waiting in line while someone cuts in front of them, so they embarrassed her and she didn’t get her way. Yay victory!
If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a waitress who refused to return a tip after a party returned to the restaurant with a complaint.
AuthorAshley Ashbee
Ashley Ashbee | Contributing Writer, Workplace & Culture
Ashley Ashbee is a contributing writer for TwistedSifter specializing in workplace dynamics, employee advocacy, and professional culture. Drawing on her real-world experience as a software consultant, she brings a unique, insider perspective to navigating office conflicts, toxic management, and trending professional dilemmas.
Holding a degree in Professional Writing from York University, Ashley combines her formal editorial training with her corporate background to deliver highly engaging, empathetic narratives. She excels at breaking down complex workplace dramas and translating them into stories that truly empower and validate modern workers.
Based in St. Catharines, Ontario, Ashley balances her time between the tech and publishing worlds with her love for the outdoors. When she isn’t consulting or writing, she can usually be found exploring local walking trails or experimenting with new recipes in the kitchen.
Categories: Life & Drama, Neighbors & Community
Tags: · aita, cutting in line, entitled customer, picture, reddit, rude, Rude customer, satisfying, top
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