A Café Owner Blamed a Barista for Every Single Shop Blunder, But They Weren’t Taking The Criticism Lying Down

It’s a real bummer when one person gets saddled with the blame at a business when it’s obvious that all kinds of employees are contributing to a number of problems.

What’s up with that?

You see it time and time again, and let’s go on the record right now and say that it isn’t fair.

The barista who wrote the following story is tired of taking the heat from their boss about the lack of cleanliness in the coffee shop where they work…

But they know everyone is to blame on some level.

Let’s take a look at what they had to say.

Am I wrong? “I close shop every Sunday. I have worked at this coffee shop for 2 years and never had an issue. I like my job and take pride in my work.

This sure doesn’t sound good…

Every Monday for the last two months. I get a text from my manager about a new problem with how I left the shop. This has been the last few weeks complaints as follows: Week 1: small crumbs in dump sink Week 2: a rag was left under the fridge Week 3: a random closet was dusty Week 4: someone’s open drink was left on a cleaning shelf in a back room. The list honestly goes on from there but none of these issues are significant. All mainly too insignificant to mention. My problem is not the complaints themselves, it’s easy to forget one or two little things when closing, my bad! (I’m a detailed and diligent worker. I’m more than happy to take critiques and constructive criticism).

This kind of stuff gets really old, really fast.

What REALLY bothers me is the fact that the opening shift will deliberately take time out of their work day to detail every insignificant issue about my close. (seems to be so passive aggressive considering I trained this person). They document every small misstep, and send it to the manager blaming me. When in reality a lot of these small details could have been missed by other shifts before me as well. Many of these issues aren’t just mine, but the shop’s as a whole. Seems like I am the only one being constantly picked at is really bothering me. Am I in the wrong?”

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a grocery store employee who is fed up after months of going above and beyond for no monetary return.

Let’s see what readers had to say about this.

This person had a lot to say.

Another individual weighed in.

This Reddit user spoke up.

And this reader didn’t hold back.

Have you ever been stuck in a situation at work like this one?

It’s really infuriating!

Being blamed for something that isn’t 100% your fault can really put a damper on your mood…and on your work experience.

This person’s boss needs to get their act together!

They’re getting blamed for everything under the sun!