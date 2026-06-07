A Cashier Blew Up at an Elderly Mother Over a Deodorant Return, Facing Instant Retaliation When Her Son Contacted Head Office

The Golden Rule has been around for a long time, so you’d assume everyone knew it.

This man found out that’s not the case when he took his mother back into a store to return a deodorant she had purchased by mistake.

What should’ve been a quick refund turned into an uncomfortable situation when the cashier became increasingly rude and impatient.

His mother remained polite throughout the interaction, even when the refund process wasn’t working. Yet, rather than showing a little patience, the cashier started raising his voice and treating her like she was the problem.

And that didn’t sit well with her son, so he spoke up.

Read on to see exactly how everything played out.

AITA for confronting a mean intimidating cashier and then informing them i called corporate about them? I was at Dollar General with my mom today. She bought 3 items and when we walked out of the store, she realized she got the wrong deodorant. So we go back in and let the cashier know that we needed to have a refund for the item we just purchased. He was fine with us when we purchased it, but completely changed when we asked for the refund. I know its annoying and have worked retail before so I looked past his mean attitude.

He started getting loud immediately.

He told my mom to insert her card and follow the prompts, but it would not process the refund. So she let him know it didn’t go through very nicely, she’s a pretty timid lady when it comes to this stuff. He got upset and told her to do the opposite of what she just did, so slide the card and hit cancel on the amount. This again didn’t work. He gets real loud and close to her and yells at her to do the opposite and follow his directions. I told him she just did and it didn’t work. I try this time and it still doesn’t go through. I told him to take the other person in line so we wouldn’t hold it up. He refused.

Fed up, he stood up for his mother.

He came and grabbed the card from her, and then yelled at her to “RUN IT AS CREDIT. NOT DEBIT!” That’s when I stepped in and said, “Hey man, you can’t just yell at her like that and be rude. Just explain to her what she has to do.” He continued arguing and finally we left. I got upset with him and called corporate. I then called him back at the store and let him know I called about him because of how intimidating he tried to be to my mom. AITA?

Yikes! It sounds like someone needs to find a new job.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a hardware store employee who lost his cool with customers wandering around after closing time.

Let’s check out what the readers over at Reddit think about this story.

This retail worker would never treat a customer like that.

According to this comment, the cashier was way out of line.

Yet another person who thinks the cashier was wrong.

So true.

This cashier has no business working with customers if this is how he treats people.

The woman made an honest mistake and needed help fixing it. That’s it.

There was absolutely no reason to raise his voice or make her feel intimidated over something as simple as a deodorant return.

Hopefully corporate takes the complaint seriously.