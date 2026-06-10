A Customer Called Asking If Their Package Was Ready for Pickup, Even Though Tracking Showed It Hadn’t Arrived Yet
Almost all companies have websites these days, and many of them can provide customers with updates about their orders or anything else they might need to know.
What would you do if you got a phone call from a customer asking about a package delivery that she missed, hoping to be able to pick it up from the office?
That is what happened to the employee in this story, so she asked the customer what the online delivery portal said. The customer explained that it said the package was not yet back in the office.
I don’t understand why people don’t believe the information they get online. It is there to help keep them informed, but they refuse to accept it. Read on to get the full story.
Can read but not comprehend
I got a phone call from a customer yesterday and the following exchange happened.
Let’s see what happened, exactly.
Me: “[store name]. How may I help you?”
Customer: “I missed the delivery driver. Is my package there? Can I come pick it up?”
Ok, that seems like an easy process.
Me: “Perhaps. If you enter in the tracking number on the website, you’ll be able to see if your package is here.”
If their tracking said the package was here I would then locate it on the shelf and confirm it’s here
Hmm, if the package isn’t there, how does she expect to pick it up?
Customer: “I already did that. It says it’s not there yet”
Me: Taking a second to absorb what they had just said. “Then it’s not here and you can’t pick it up yet”
Well, at least she was polite about it, I guess.
Customer: “oh okay. Thanks”
Me: “you’re welcome and have a good day” hangs up
Some people just refuse to accept an online update. They have to hear it from a live person. Sadly, this means they are wasting people’s time, but oh well.
If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a customer complaint that led to them losing their VIP status.
Read on to see what the people in the comments have to say about it.
Websites can have a delay, that’s true.
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This is too funny.
Sure, there might be a delay, I suppose.
I could see how this person would be correct.
Asking a customer to read is just too much.
She was just calling in to talk to a person, and at least she was very polite. While I can see how this would be annoying to the customer service representative, it could have gone a lot worse.
You almost just have to laugh at this type of call and move on to the next one. I’m sure this was one of the easier and more pleasant calls she took today.
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